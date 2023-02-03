ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Derek Carr Update

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing something a bit odd when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr. They're not allowing their longtime starting quarterback complete freedom to seek a trade.  According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders are fearful that Carr would have the "knowledge" ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Announcement

When the Washington Commanders take the field in 2023, Sam Howell will likely be the starting quarterback. During an interview with ProFootballTalk this Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team isn't in the mix for the top quarterbacks on the trade market. In fact, he suggested the ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
PHOENIX, NY
College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player

The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.  Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL World Reacts To Former GM's Cowboys Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott has been a hot topic of debate in Dallas this offseason. Prescott is currently signed for the next four seasons and is set to make over $49 million in 2023. That cap hit will then go up to $52 million in 2024 before it goes down quite a bit. On Tuesday's edition of Get Up, former NFL ...
DALLAS, TX
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
TAMPA, FL
Look: NFL Star Responds To Viral Cheerleaders Video

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is at the center of a viral cheerleader photo. Diggs was caught on video on one knee behind some of the cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl and appeared to be checking them out. Once the video was posted, Diggs shut that down very quickly. "I had to fix my mask I ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's New Job

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being recognized for his outstanding work off the field.  It's been roughly seven years since Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Fast forward to the present day, ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Michael Irvin News

Earlier this Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News announced that Michael Irvin won't make any of his remaining Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network. This decision has been made because a woman accused Irvin of misconduct in a hotel lobby in Arizona.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
Breaking: Ex-Ohio State Quarterback JT Barrett Lands New Job

Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has a new role with the Detroit Lions. Barrett, who was an offensive assistant on Dan Campbell's staff in the Motor City this past season, now has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach, the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Barrett will continue working ...
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement

Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
ARLINGTON, TX
