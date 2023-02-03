Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Football World Reacts To Wednesday's Brock Purdy Announcement
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who suffered a torn UCL in the NFC Championship Game, has set a date for surgery. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Purdy is meeting with Dallas-based surgeon Dr. Keith Meister on Feb. 21 with the plan being to have surgery the following ...
Troubling Details Emerge Regarding Relationship Between Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo
It may come as little surprise that Jimmy Garoppolo might be on the outs with the San Francisco 49ers organization. But it appears that the issue is little more complicated as it pertains to his relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan. According to The Athletic via Dov Kleiman, the relationship ...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Announcement
When the Washington Commanders take the field in 2023, Sam Howell will likely be the starting quarterback. During an interview with ProFootballTalk this Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team isn't in the mix for the top quarterbacks on the trade market. In fact, he suggested the ...
Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable
For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Derek Carr Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are doing something a bit odd when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr. They're not allowing their longtime starting quarterback complete freedom to seek a trade. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders are fearful that Carr would have the "knowledge" ...
Look: NFL Star Responds To Viral Cheerleaders Video
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is at the center of a viral cheerleader photo. Diggs was caught on video on one knee behind some of the cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl and appeared to be checking them out. Once the video was posted, Diggs shut that down very quickly. "I had to fix my mask I ...
Lawrence Taylor Names The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Lawrence Taylor has given his pick for who the greatest quarterback of all time is. Despite Tom Brady retiring last Wednesday, he thinks Joe Montana is the greatest to ever do it. "Joe Montana is still my man. The greatest quarterback ever? I’m still with Joe Montana. I'm not going with Tom Brady. ...
Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
Breaking: Ex-Ohio State Quarterback JT Barrett Lands New Job
Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has a new role with the Detroit Lions. Barrett, who was an offensive assistant on Dan Campbell's staff in the Motor City this past season, now has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach, the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Barrett will continue working ...
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Michael Irvin News
Earlier this Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News announced that Michael Irvin won't make any of his remaining Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network. This decision has been made because a woman accused Irvin of misconduct in a hotel lobby in Arizona. ...
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Star NFL Wide Receiver Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Los Angeles Chargers have some cap trouble heading into free agency. They're going to need to restructure some contracts and also cut some players to become cap compliant, and one of those cuts could involve star wide receiver, Keenan Allen. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, ...
Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion
Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
