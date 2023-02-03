ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — A 6-year-old gelding died Wednesday while training at Santa Anita Park, the fourth such fatality at the Arcadia track this year. Caerulean had 18 races and two first-place finishes in his career, according to the industry website Equibase. His last race was July 24 at Del Mar, where he finished fifth. His last listed workout was Saturday at Santa Anita.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO