Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA Council seeks reports on bus driver shortage, impact on transit services

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the LA Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles

​In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Fire Department names new chief

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Dennis Buchanan, a 29-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, has been appointed chief, succeeding the recently retired Xavier Espino, City Manager Tom Modica announced Wednesday. Buchanan, who becomes the department’s first chief who is both Black and Latino, will begin his new...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD to rehire former officers to fill shrinking ranks

The Los Angeles Police Department says it is losing more officers than it can recruit, leading to staffing shortages. Now, the department is asking retired officers to rejoin the force through a rule informally called the “bounce program.”. LA Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
spectrumnews1.com

LADWP warns customers about scammers threatening to turn off service

LOS ANGELES — As utility bills increase along with inflation, prompting many customers to fall behind on payments, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is warning customers to beware of scammers, saying their service will be cut off unless they immediately pay up. LADWP says scammers are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Another horse dies during training at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — A 6-year-old gelding died Wednesday while training at Santa Anita Park, the fourth such fatality at the Arcadia track this year. Caerulean had 18 races and two first-place finishes in his career, according to the industry website Equibase. His last race was July 24 at Del Mar, where he finished fifth. His last listed workout was Saturday at Santa Anita.
ARCADIA, CA

