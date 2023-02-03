Read full article on original website
LA Council seeks reports on bus driver shortage, impact on transit services
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the LA Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles
In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
Long Beach Fire Department names new chief
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Dennis Buchanan, a 29-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, has been appointed chief, succeeding the recently retired Xavier Espino, City Manager Tom Modica announced Wednesday. Buchanan, who becomes the department’s first chief who is both Black and Latino, will begin his new...
LAPD to rehire former officers to fill shrinking ranks
The Los Angeles Police Department says it is losing more officers than it can recruit, leading to staffing shortages. Now, the department is asking retired officers to rejoin the force through a rule informally called the “bounce program.”. LA Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee on...
Officials taking preemptive steps to prevent 'Super Bloom' chaos in Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) — Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years.
Monterey Park hero, ex-mayor, shooting victim's kin to attend State of Union
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (CNS) — The hero who wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter last month and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra is expected to be among the local residents attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night as invited guests.
Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'
LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
LADWP warns customers about scammers threatening to turn off service
LOS ANGELES — As utility bills increase along with inflation, prompting many customers to fall behind on payments, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is warning customers to beware of scammers, saying their service will be cut off unless they immediately pay up. LADWP says scammers are...
Another horse dies during training at Santa Anita
ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — A 6-year-old gelding died Wednesday while training at Santa Anita Park, the fourth such fatality at the Arcadia track this year. Caerulean had 18 races and two first-place finishes in his career, according to the industry website Equibase. His last race was July 24 at Del Mar, where he finished fifth. His last listed workout was Saturday at Santa Anita.
