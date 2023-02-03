Read full article on original website
House committee hears 2 bills that would revise campaign laws
HELENA, Mont. — The House State Administration Committee heard a pair of bills on Tuesday that would revise laws relating to political campaigns. House Bill 341 would revise the rules regarding “paid for by” attributions in political advertising. The bill’s passage would mean only the name and...
Controversial obscenity bill makes it through 2nd reading in House
HELENA, Mont. — All eyes were once again on the House floor in Helena, as lawmakers debated a bill to strengthen state laws regarding the distribution of obscene material to minors. House Bill 234 cleared the chamber’s judiciary committee late last month despite opposition from all Democrats and one...
Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement
HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
Housing bill to be heard in legislature Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana state Senate will hear a housing bill on Wednesday. Supporters say SB 245 would reform Montana’s zoning laws to encourage multifamily housing and mixed-use developments in urban areas with existing water and sewer systems. It would apply only to Montana’s larger towns and cities.
Daines urges Biden to protect Montanans' access to Medicare Advantage
MISSOULA, Mont. — Senator Steve Daines, along with bipartisan colleagues, sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for extended support for the Medicare Advantage program. The Medicare Advantage program provides health care to millions of American seniors, people with disabilities, and over 60,000 Montanans, according to Daines. “The...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
Opponents of 'scientific fact' bill warn of drastic consequences for public schools
HELENA, Mont. — A Senate committee hearing on Monday saw heated debate over a controversial bill that could mean big changes for science in Montana schools. Senate Bill 235, sponsored by State Sen. Daniel Emrich (R-Great Falls), would establish requirements for science instruction in public schools. The bill would...
Legislators approve several bills in busy House floor session
HELENA, Mont. — Tuesday was a busy day on the House floor in Helena, with lengthy debate for several bills up for their second reading. HB 196 was approved 65-33. It would change the way ballots are counted, calling for counties to carry out the process without stopping in most cases.
Biden praises America's resilience, reaches across the aisle in State of the Union
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden offered a message of resilience to open his second State of the Union address Tuesday night in front of a joint session of Congress in a packed U.S. Capitol filled with lawmakers and their families, Cabinet officials, Supreme Court justices and guests from around the country.
Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., wants to hear a focus on the border in SOTU
WASHINGTON | TND — Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., tells The National Desk what she would like to see President Biden speak about in the State of the Union Address. The Southern border is at the top of her list.
Montana AG asks Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with 21 state attorney generals, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking them to identify Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations under federal law. The group says the move would permit more...
Legislature considers allowing nonresident pilots to conduct aerial hunting
HELENA, Mont. — At the request of the Department of Livestock, a bill that would change aerial hunting requirements is beginning to make its way through the Montana Legislature. House Bill 104 is quite simple. All it would do is remove the residency requirement for aerial hunting of predatory...
Senator Steve Daines' Twitter account suspended; NRSC calls for reversal
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Republican Senatorial Committee is reporting that Senator Steve Daines' Twitter account has been suspended due to a hunting photo. NRSC Chair Steve Daines is currently suspended from Twitter. The company claims Chairman Daines violated their policies against “graphic violence” because “his profile pic showed...
Officials react after State of the Union address
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s congressional delegation and governor are reacting after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. “Too many people in Washington don’t understand the challenges Montana families face. I appreciate President Biden tonight laying out his plan to tackle some of these issues, from inflation to housing to health care and childcare costs. It’s my hope that in addition to working alongside Congress to lower costs for Montana’s working families, the President will take concrete action to secure our southern border, particularly when it comes to preventing the flow of fentanyl to Montana, defend this country from foreign adversaries like China who want to replace us as the world’s leading superpower, and support my efforts to ensure our veterans in rural areas have access to the care and benefits they earned. I’ll work with anyone—Republican or Democrat— to help cut costs and deliver for Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”
