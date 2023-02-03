ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

House committee hears 2 bills that would revise campaign laws

HELENA, Mont. — The House State Administration Committee heard a pair of bills on Tuesday that would revise laws relating to political campaigns. House Bill 341 would revise the rules regarding “paid for by” attributions in political advertising. The bill’s passage would mean only the name and...
NBCMontana

Controversial obscenity bill makes it through 2nd reading in House

HELENA, Mont. — All eyes were once again on the House floor in Helena, as lawmakers debated a bill to strengthen state laws regarding the distribution of obscene material to minors. House Bill 234 cleared the chamber’s judiciary committee late last month despite opposition from all Democrats and one...
NBCMontana

Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement

HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
NBCMontana

Housing bill to be heard in legislature Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana state Senate will hear a housing bill on Wednesday. Supporters say SB 245 would reform Montana’s zoning laws to encourage multifamily housing and mixed-use developments in urban areas with existing water and sewer systems. It would apply only to Montana’s larger towns and cities.
NBCMontana

Daines urges Biden to protect Montanans' access to Medicare Advantage

MISSOULA, Mont. — Senator Steve Daines, along with bipartisan colleagues, sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for extended support for the Medicare Advantage program. The Medicare Advantage program provides health care to millions of American seniors, people with disabilities, and over 60,000 Montanans, according to Daines. “The...
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
NBCMontana

Legislators approve several bills in busy House floor session

HELENA, Mont. — Tuesday was a busy day on the House floor in Helena, with lengthy debate for several bills up for their second reading. HB 196 was approved 65-33. It would change the way ballots are counted, calling for counties to carry out the process without stopping in most cases.
NBCMontana

Senator Steve Daines' Twitter account suspended; NRSC calls for reversal

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Republican Senatorial Committee is reporting that Senator Steve Daines' Twitter account has been suspended due to a hunting photo. NRSC Chair Steve Daines is currently suspended from Twitter. The company claims Chairman Daines violated their policies against “graphic violence” because “his profile pic showed...
NBCMontana

Officials react after State of the Union address

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s congressional delegation and governor are reacting after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. “Too many people in Washington don’t understand the challenges Montana families face. I appreciate President Biden tonight laying out his plan to tackle some of these issues, from inflation to housing to health care and childcare costs. It’s my hope that in addition to working alongside Congress to lower costs for Montana’s working families, the President will take concrete action to secure our southern border, particularly when it comes to preventing the flow of fentanyl to Montana, defend this country from foreign adversaries like China who want to replace us as the world’s leading superpower, and support my efforts to ensure our veterans in rural areas have access to the care and benefits they earned. I’ll work with anyone—Republican or Democrat— to help cut costs and deliver for Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”
