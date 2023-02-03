(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO