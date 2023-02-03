Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida governor Ron DeSantis proposes $2 billion in tax breaks
OCALA, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has unveiled a budget proposal that includes $2 billion dollars in tax relief for the state’s consumers. The proposal includes 16 items. Some of them would be permanent tax cuts on things like baby clothes, cribs, strollers, and pet meds. Others are...
fox35orlando.com
How was imprisoned neo-Nazi leader able to communicate with out-of-state inmate in alleged power grid attack?
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Brandon Russell and Sarah Beth Clendaniel are accused of plotting a sniper-style attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area. Russell founded a Florida-based neo-Nazi group and was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s radar. In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison for having an unregistered destructive device and storing explosive material in his apartment.
fox35orlando.com
Where is Harriet? M15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother has not been seen in days
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Harriet, the famous mother eagle of southwest Florida, has yet to return to the nest where her two eaglets reside with M15. The father eagle has since adjusted his habits rather quickly in order to take care of the baby eagles. Harriet has not been...
fox35orlando.com
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot girlfriend at St. Cloud home, then himself, sheriff says
A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a welfare check and found a man dead next to a woman. Authorities are investigation the situation as a possible murder-suicide.
fox35orlando.com
Osceola Sheriff: Man, woman dead outside home in possible murder-suicide in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man and a woman are dead in what Osceola County deputies are investigating as a potential murder-suicide. On Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a father asking for deputies to check on his son at home on Kaiser Avenue near Quail Roost Road because the son was reportedly upset.
fox35orlando.com
Frozen shark found on Cape Cod beach
CAPE COD, Mass. - A dead, frozen shark was discovered on an ice-covered beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts over the weekend as the area was hit with freezing temperatures. A local photographer was at Cold Storage Beach on Saturday when she made the discovery and posted the images on her @capeimagesbyamie Instagram page.
