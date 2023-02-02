COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a strong weekend in the throwing circle at last week's Invitational at the Peak, first-year Air Force thrower Texas Tanner was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week this afternoon (Feb. 7). It is the first conference honor for the native of Sheridan, Wyo., – and the third-straight weekly award for a member of the Falcons' throwing squad.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO