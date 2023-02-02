Read full article on original website
Texas Tanner Named MW Freshman of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a strong weekend in the throwing circle at last week's Invitational at the Peak, first-year Air Force thrower Texas Tanner was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week this afternoon (Feb. 7). It is the first conference honor for the native of Sheridan, Wyo., – and the third-straight weekly award for a member of the Falcons' throwing squad.
Air Force travels to Sacred Heart, Feb. 10-11
Game 1: at Sacred Heart (RV), Friday, Feb. 10, 7:05 pm ET, Fairfield, Conn. Game 2: at Sacred Heart (RV), Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:05 pm ET, Fairfield, Conn. Radio: Both games on XtraSports1300 AM. Live Stats Link on AF hockey schedule. The...
Koch and McCormick Earn AHA Weekly Honors
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force senior Brandon Koch and freshman Mason McCormick earned Atlantic Hockey Association weekly honors in helping lead Air Force to a sweep of Mercyhurst, Feb. 3-4, at Cadet Ice Arena. Koch was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the third...
Falcons place fourth at PRC Championships
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force rifle team placed fourth at the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships, Sunday, Feb. 5, in Fairbanks, Alaska. A pair of Falcons earned all-conference honors in air rifle as sophomore Lauren Hurley placed third and junior Peninah D'Souza placed sixth. Both Hurley...
Women’s Gymnastics Closes Denver Quad With 192.475
DENVER – At Magness Arena on Sunday, the Air Force women's gymnastics team closed the afternoon quad with a 192.475. On uneven bars, Velandra Brochi and Ayla McKean both finished the day scoring a 9.750, tying each another for tenth in the standings. The result marks a season best for McKean, while tying Brochi's 2023 best.
Air Force Hosts Colorado State Tuesday
****TV/Stream: TV: Altitude 2 (Joined In Progress after Denver Nuggets Game)*****. Stream: MWN (Talent: Todd Romero, Rachel Galligan) Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) THE BREAKDOWN. Quick Facts: Air Force/Colorado State. Record: 12-12, 3-7 MW/10-14, 1-3 MW. 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/25-6, 14-4,...
