Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Related
27 First News
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
27 First News
Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
27 First News
Martha Minchin, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Minchin passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Martha was born May 26, 1926, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Helen Solomon Wolfe. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong Struthers resident. Following high...
27 First News
Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Michael Larsen passed away on December 14, 2022. He was 43 years old. For nearly two decades, Chris struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, like so many people have before him. This tragic combination led to an untimely death. Chris...
27 First News
Kim Marie Swope, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer. Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.
27 First News
Daryl A. Brobst, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born May 19, 1968. Daryl served his country in the Army. He worked as a driver for FedEx. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating...
27 First News
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
27 First News
Mark A. Fry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Fry, 57, died Monday morning, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was born August 10, 1965 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Peter O. and Mary Janice Chuey Fry. He was a 1983 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mr. Fry was a...
27 First News
John Libby, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Libby, 49, of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday, February 2, 2023. John, son of Donald Libby of Houma, Louisiana, was born September 12, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Liberty High School. John was known to be a hard worker and...
27 First News
Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
27 First News
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
27 First News
Gregory scores 31 to lead West Branch past Austintown-Fitch
But the Warriors would outscore Fitch 46-29 the rest of the way to grab the win. Gregory scores 31 to lead West Branch past Austintown-Fitch. But the Warriors would outscore Fitch 46-29 the rest of the way to grab the win. Brookfield holds off Newton Falls rally to keep conference...
27 First News
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
27 First News
Vincent Morgione, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Morgione, 88, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Briarfield Place, surrounded by his loving wife Loretta, his children, grandchildren and other family members. Vincent was born July 29, 1934 in Youngstown to Joseph and Anna (Pantaleo) Morgione. He attended St. Dominic School...
27 First News
Ann Fuller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Fuller, 83, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. Ann was born on March 27, 1939 in Woodsfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Luella (Brown) Persons. She attended Labrae High School continued her education at...
27 First News
Linda McBeth, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda McBeth, age 81, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 11, 1941, in Canton, a daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Fach Hunter. Linda’s joy and strength grew as her extended family grew...
27 First News
Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Lee Main, 70 of Ellsworth, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence, with his wife by his side. Born April 12, 1952 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Tim was the son of Woodrow and Rose (Rossaci) Main. Tim loved...
27 First News
Charlotte T. Moffatt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte T. Moffatt, 70 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 Cleveland Clinic. She was born on March 4, 1952 in Johnston, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Dorothy Moore Naylor. Charlotte worked at various nursing facilities throughout the area. She loved...
27 First News
Shirley A. Maichrowicz, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Maichrowicz, 90, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born on May 12, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Hubbard Lee and Thelma Elizabeth (Hay) Pierson. Shirley was a homemaker who was...
27 First News
Margaret H. Brocken, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. Brocken a respected Trumbull County educator passed away Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at age 101. Margaret was born in Millvale, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Hoffman. She was a 1939 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She received a Bachelor of...
Comments / 0