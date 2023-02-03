Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Gracious Apartment Living with Ease and Convenience
Enjoy this special Putnam Hill apartment with open living room and dining room. Step into the entry hall with the columns, high quality crown and baseboard moldings and you will feel the elegance. It has pretty hardwood floors, a balcony for summer dining, plus a second bedroom perfect for guests...
greenwichfreepress.com
Beloved Mead Farm in North Stamford Is for Sale
Mead Farm, located at 107 June Road in North Stamford, a residential and agricultural working farm boasting 95 years of history in the equestrian community has been listed for sale by Jeff Jackson of Corcoran Centric Realty. The property is listed for $4,500,000. The property abuts the beautiful Mianus River...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Cage Free Law in CT Could Boost Egg Prices Further
Though I haven’t The Greenwich Free Press carry a story about the recent fire that killed 100,000 chickens and the resultant talk about legislators supposedly considering a law to require all eggs sold in Connecticut to be from “cage free” hens, people might consider the cost of doing that.
greenwichfreepress.com
Special Documentary Night Feb 8th at the Avon Theatre! On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The new documentary about Richard Williams – On the Line – will be screened at the Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford Street, in Downtown Stamford on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00pm with a pre-film reception at 6:30pm. Come meet the filmmaker and stepson of Richard Williams, Chavoita...
greenwichfreepress.com
Prihoda: BET, Shame On You!
Why am I writing about the Old Greenwich Elementary School (OGS) when I no longer have children there?. Because I care not only about the present, but the future. The children now attending OGS are in substandard dangerous conditions – lack of proper HVAC, raw sewage in classrooms – disgusting and unhealthy – no ADA compliant accessibility for students with disabilities who must be turned away? And this is Greenwich? Not some third world country!
greenwichfreepress.com
Disappointment Echoes as Major Renovation at Old Greenwich School Deferred to FY25
Parents have groused for years about the shortcomings of the charming, but compromised Old Greenwich School that dates back to 1902. It has been expanded more than once to accommodate consistent pressures on enrollment, with additions in 1993 and 1997. And while some people are talking about “smart sizing” the...
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors Slam Dearfield Drive 8-30g; Concerns Include Storm Water, Wetlands, Sewer, Landmarked Houses, Crash Data
On Tuesday the Greenwich Planning & Zoning commission heard a controversial a pre-application for a 105-unit 8-30g affordable housing development on Dearfield Drive, which runs from the Lake Ave traffic circle to Route 1. Under the8-30g state affordable housing that exempts developments from local zoning regs in all but rare...
greenwichfreepress.com
KOVEN: For Old Greenwich School, Ignoring Consent Decree from the Office of Civil Rights Is a Very Risky Fiscal Strategy
Submitted by Sophie Koven, Riverside, Current Riverside School and Greenwich High School parent. Dear members of the BET and First Selectman Camillo,. I recently attended the Old Greenwich Association meeting and heard James Waters’ excellent presentation on the dire state of the Old Greenwich School. As an attorney I was shocked to learn that the Town has a consent decree signed in April, 2021 from the Office of Civil Rights in regards to the lack of accessibility at the school which called for renovations to begin in 2023, and yet the BET is continuing to postpone doing any pre construction work at the school, let alone commencing construction as per the agreement. This is not only morally unconscionable, but for those who can feel comfortable with knowingly having children educated in unsafe and illegal conditions in the name of fiscal prudence, I would also add that this is a very risky fiscal strategy.
greenwichfreepress.com
CAMILLO: Setting the Record Straight on Greenwich Schools Capital Budget and Old Greenwich School
Submitted by Fred Camillo, First Selectman, Town of Greenwich. The recent emails and social media postings ( memes included ) regarding the Board of Estimate & Taxation ( BET ) guidelines for the capital budget and Old Greenwich School ( OGS ) is the reason for this letter. The Board...
greenwichfreepress.com
Barro: Central Middle School is Our Field of Dreams
Submitted by Jen Barro, Central Middle School Parent (but sadly my kids will have graduated from middle school by the time there is any ribbon cutting) Months of careful deliberation went into crafting the Educational Specifications for Central Middle School (CMS). The Board of Education (BOE) sought input from the community, the superintendent, the CMS principal, 34 educators, and a school building consultant team in order to produce the 44-page document that prescribes the number of classrooms required to support an existing two-team-per-grade model, as well as needed square footage for spaces such as the cafeteria, media center, and auditorium.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Officers to Offer RMA Talk: What to Do in an Active Shooter Situation
On Wednesday, Feb 8, Keith Hirsch and Daniel Paladino, Greenwich Police Dept officers, will present a talk at the Retired Men’s Association starting promptly at 11:00am titled, “What to do in an active shooter situation.”. What do you do when a six-year old child comes into a kindergarten...
greenwichfreepress.com
Winston Robinson, 70, Civil Rights Leader
Former NAACP President and long time member of the Democratic Town Committee Winston Robinson died on Jan 26 at the age of 70. Quick with a smile, Winston was a quiet, constant and presence in town. In addition to working as a manager for the housing authority, he had many...
Comments / 0