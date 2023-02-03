Submitted by Sophie Koven, Riverside, Current Riverside School and Greenwich High School parent. Dear members of the BET and First Selectman Camillo,. I recently attended the Old Greenwich Association meeting and heard James Waters’ excellent presentation on the dire state of the Old Greenwich School. As an attorney I was shocked to learn that the Town has a consent decree signed in April, 2021 from the Office of Civil Rights in regards to the lack of accessibility at the school which called for renovations to begin in 2023, and yet the BET is continuing to postpone doing any pre construction work at the school, let alone commencing construction as per the agreement. This is not only morally unconscionable, but for those who can feel comfortable with knowingly having children educated in unsafe and illegal conditions in the name of fiscal prudence, I would also add that this is a very risky fiscal strategy.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO