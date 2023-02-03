ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Gracious Apartment Living with Ease and Convenience

Enjoy this special Putnam Hill apartment with open living room and dining room. Step into the entry hall with the columns, high quality crown and baseboard moldings and you will feel the elegance. It has pretty hardwood floors, a balcony for summer dining, plus a second bedroom perfect for guests...
GREENWICH, CT
Beloved Mead Farm in North Stamford Is for Sale

Mead Farm, located at 107 June Road in North Stamford, a residential and agricultural working farm boasting 95 years of history in the equestrian community has been listed for sale by Jeff Jackson of Corcoran Centric Realty. The property is listed for $4,500,000. The property abuts the beautiful Mianus River...
STAMFORD, CT
LETTER: Cage Free Law in CT Could Boost Egg Prices Further

Though I haven’t The Greenwich Free Press carry a story about the recent fire that killed 100,000 chickens and the resultant talk about legislators supposedly considering a law to require all eggs sold in Connecticut to be from “cage free” hens, people might consider the cost of doing that.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Prihoda: BET, Shame On You!

Why am I writing about the Old Greenwich Elementary School (OGS) when I no longer have children there?. Because I care not only about the present, but the future. The children now attending OGS are in substandard dangerous conditions – lack of proper HVAC, raw sewage in classrooms – disgusting and unhealthy – no ADA compliant accessibility for students with disabilities who must be turned away? And this is Greenwich? Not some third world country!
GREENWICH, CT
Neighbors Slam Dearfield Drive 8-30g; Concerns Include Storm Water, Wetlands, Sewer, Landmarked Houses, Crash Data

On Tuesday the Greenwich Planning & Zoning commission heard a controversial a pre-application for a 105-unit 8-30g affordable housing development on Dearfield Drive, which runs from the Lake Ave traffic circle to Route 1. Under the8-30g state affordable housing that exempts developments from local zoning regs in all but rare...
GREENWICH, CT
KOVEN: For Old Greenwich School, Ignoring Consent Decree from the Office of Civil Rights Is a Very Risky Fiscal Strategy

Submitted by Sophie Koven, Riverside, Current Riverside School and Greenwich High School parent. Dear members of the BET and First Selectman Camillo,. I recently attended the Old Greenwich Association meeting and heard James Waters’ excellent presentation on the dire state of the Old Greenwich School. As an attorney I was shocked to learn that the Town has a consent decree signed in April, 2021 from the Office of Civil Rights in regards to the lack of accessibility at the school which called for renovations to begin in 2023, and yet the BET is continuing to postpone doing any pre construction work at the school, let alone commencing construction as per the agreement. This is not only morally unconscionable, but for those who can feel comfortable with knowingly having children educated in unsafe and illegal conditions in the name of fiscal prudence, I would also add that this is a very risky fiscal strategy.
GREENWICH, CT
Barro: Central Middle School is Our Field of Dreams

Submitted by Jen Barro, Central Middle School Parent (but sadly my kids will have graduated from middle school by the time there is any ribbon cutting) Months of careful deliberation went into crafting the Educational Specifications for Central Middle School (CMS). The Board of Education (BOE) sought input from the community, the superintendent, the CMS principal, 34 educators, and a school building consultant team in order to produce the 44-page document that prescribes the number of classrooms required to support an existing two-team-per-grade model, as well as needed square footage for spaces such as the cafeteria, media center, and auditorium.
GREENWICH, CT
Winston Robinson, 70, Civil Rights Leader

Former NAACP President and long time member of the Democratic Town Committee Winston Robinson died on Jan 26 at the age of 70. Quick with a smile, Winston was a quiet, constant and presence in town. In addition to working as a manager for the housing authority, he had many...
GREENWICH, CT

