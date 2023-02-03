ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Day-Wilson, Taylor each score 13, No. 16 Duke women top Pitt

WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23M8EB_0kap3dHh00

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor each scored 13 points and No. 16 Duke beat Pittsburgh 53-44 on Thursday night.

Taylor scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help Duke pull away. Pittsburgh was within 35-32 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. But the Panthers missed their next 11 field goals attempts before a make with 3:26 remaining in the game.

Vanessa de Jesus finished an alley-oop layup, off an assist by Taylor, to give Duke a 49-40 lead with 2:10 left.

Both teams shot below 39% from the field but Duke held a 45-28 advantage on the glass.

Elizabeth Balogun added nine points and Kennedy Brown grabbed nine rebounds for Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC), which plays at No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday.

Emy Hayford, averaging 1.8 points per game, scored 12 points for Pittsburgh (7-15, 0-11). Amber Brown and Liatu King, Pittsburgh’s two players averaging double figures, were held to a combined nine points.

___

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Appleby scores 35 as Wake Forest holds off Tar Heels 92-85

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored a season-high 35 points, 23 coming at the free-throw line, and Wake Forest built a big lead early then held on for a 92-85 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. Appleby was just two points short of his career high while tying his best of 11 assists […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro on West Market Street, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem. Hunter has been charged […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy