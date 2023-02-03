ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Over 70 stunned turtles treated at NC Aquarium released at sea

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Lmd1_0kap3UI200

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced that 72 turtles from their STAR Center were released at sea.

According to a Facebook post from the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island, N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) volunteers picked up 77 turtles on Jan. 31 from the STAR Center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hxikp_0kap3UI200
    Photo Courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsAkj_0kap3UI200
    Photo Courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lT8L9_0kap3UI200
    Photo Courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Binm3_0kap3UI200
    Photo Courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

Five of the turtles were transferred to the aquarium’s sister facilities, North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shore and North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The rest of the turtles were delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Fort Monroe and were loaded up so they could be released at sea.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy