Over 70 stunned turtles treated at NC Aquarium released at sea

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced that 72 turtles from their STAR Center were released at sea.

According to a Facebook post from the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island, N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) volunteers picked up 77 turtles on Jan. 31 from the STAR Center.

Photo Courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

Five of the turtles were transferred to the aquarium’s sister facilities, North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shore and North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The rest of the turtles were delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Fort Monroe and were loaded up so they could be released at sea.

