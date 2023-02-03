Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?Kelly E.Grand Junction, CO
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ listBrittany AnasGrand Junction, CO
Related
nbc11news.com
Dry today, brief snow chances tonight
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
nbc11news.com
A brief cold snap will follow brief snow this evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow will increase this evening, but it’s brief. It will mostly be gone by midnight. Accumulation will be minimal for most areas. Snow will increase from north to south starting between 6 PM and 8 PM around Grand Junction, Palisaide, and Fruita. The snow will shift southward through Delta, Montrose, and Nucla through about 10 PM, then it will shift southeastward, exiting our area, by midnight. It won’t quiet reach Cortez before it slips to the east. The last of the lingering snow around midnight will be gone by 2 AM - well before sunrise, and well before the green flag flies on the Thursday morning drive.
nbc11news.com
Sunny and dry today, brief snow chances return Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a couple of rounds of scattered snow mostly in the higher elevations of the region yesterday, high pressure has ushered in drier air and plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We’ll continue to stay clear and dry into tonight and much of tomorrow, then a quick system briefly increases snow chances through the middle of the week.
nbc11news.com
Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountain
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Commissioner’s Take on Orchard Mesa Pool
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have heard from the city and now we are getting new response from the county on the Orchard Mesa Pool negotiations. Janet Rowland, Mesa County Commissioner, laid out how and why three entities are in charge of the pool instead of just one or two.
nbc11news.com
El Paso Sheriff Investigates Homicide Near Colorado Springs
Emails show conflict emerging between City of Grand Junction and District 51, Mesa County. Previously, the school district was willing to transfer the land, pool and gym to the city and county -- but things may have changed. Governor Polis announces initiative to lower energy costs in Colorado. Updated: 11...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Sheriff: Endangered adult located
LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday the sheriff’s office said Tevis had been found safe. Original story: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
nbc11news.com
One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
nbc11news.com
Schools aim to make meals healthier for students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Department of Agriculture is aiming to make school breakfasts and lunches healthier for students. The agency has unveiled new proposed guidelines that would reduce sugar and sodium in foods served in school cafeterias. The proposed changes will happen gradually over time. By next year,...
nbc11news.com
CMU's Mike Degeorge gets 300th win as head coach
On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. Car Crash Causes Extensive Damage to Building on Broadway. Updated: 23 hours ago. The building that holds the Handlebar...
nbc11news.com
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
nbc11news.com
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Brian Cohee II, the now-convicted killer of 69-year-old Grand Junction man Warren Barnes, has been sentenced. Cohee was convicted Friday, Feb. 3, and sentenced Monday morning. The KKCO crew in the courtroom reported that the jury rendered guilty counts of first degree murder on Friday,...
Comments / 0