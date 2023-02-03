GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow will increase this evening, but it’s brief. It will mostly be gone by midnight. Accumulation will be minimal for most areas. Snow will increase from north to south starting between 6 PM and 8 PM around Grand Junction, Palisaide, and Fruita. The snow will shift southward through Delta, Montrose, and Nucla through about 10 PM, then it will shift southeastward, exiting our area, by midnight. It won’t quiet reach Cortez before it slips to the east. The last of the lingering snow around midnight will be gone by 2 AM - well before sunrise, and well before the green flag flies on the Thursday morning drive.

