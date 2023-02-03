ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

Stanford Hands TMU Volleyball First Loss of Season

It was the most anticipated event on the campus. The Master’s men’s volleyball team hosting Stanford. And in the end, a capacity crowd in The MacArthur Center stood and gave a rousing ovation to both teams in appreciation for what they saw. And the players gave it right...
STANFORD, CA
scvnews.com

The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner

American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita. The city...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Caltrans Introduces Safety Sam to Promote Traffic Safety

Huntington Christian School (Huntington Beach) student Miller Ruiz’s winning name was selected from nearly 2,000 entries submitted by K-12 students across the state. In recognition of his winning suggestion, Miller will receive a laptop, a $500 gift card, a $500 gift card for their teacher’s classroom, T-shirts, and a visit from Safety Sam. The mascot will educate Californians on the importance of moving over a lane or slowing down when they see his orange friends and highway workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

‘CSI,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Among 12 Productions Currently Filming in SCV

NCIS – television show. The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Teachers Encouraged to Apply for California Credit Union Grant

California Credit Union invites all Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program. The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or credit union...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,355, county case totals to 3,682,742 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,760 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 540. Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy