Arrest warranted issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon for allegedly pointing gun at female

By Mike Santa Barbara
 6 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28). Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon could face criminal charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a female last month.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing. The incident occurred in Cincinnati on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals hosted the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoff.

According to WKRC in Cincinnati, Mixon said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can't get me."

The Bengals released a statement shortly after the charges against Mixon were made public.

"The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon," the statement read. "The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon has had previous brushes with the law. In 2014, when Mixon was 18 years old, a female Oklahoma student, Amelia Molitor, accused him of punching her in the face. Molitor suffered a severely broken jaw, which required reconstructive surgery.

After accepting an Alford plea in criminal court, Mixon received a one-year deferred sentence and needed to serve 100 hours of community service and complete cognitive behavior counseling.

Mixon later apologized and took full responsibility for his actions.

In 2017, Mixon settled a civil suit filed by Molitor out of court.

