Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
WDW News Today
Workers Spotted Ascending Space Mountain as Exterior Refurbishment Work Continues at Magic Kingdom
More than a dozen crew members ascended to the top of Space Mountain’s exterior today in Magic Kingdom, following a lengthy cleanup process. While it is unclear what work the crew may have been completing today, their climb was noticed by Cast Members and park guests who were waiting to preview TRON Lightcycle / Run nearby.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Watch Tom’s Honest Review of the New TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster at the Magic Kingdom
It has been a long and circuitous journey to get a real TRON attraction in the Disney Parks, and more than forty years after the original “TRON” debuted in theaters, we finally have TRON Lightcycle / Run, a ride for the franchise at the Magic Kingdom largely based on its sequel “TRON Legacy.” And now that we’ve been on the ride, we can tell you all about our experience with riding it all these years later!
WDW News Today
Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March
The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Tickets Finally Available in English Through Official App
Since the Tokyo Disney Resort launched its e-ticketing system on its official app in 2018, the function has been limited to Japanese speakers with a Japanese credit or debit card. But now nearly five years after its launch, the Oriental Land Company has finally made ticket purchases available in English to foreign tourists!
WDW News Today
Capacity Reduced by 20% at Disney Parks During Peak Periods
As part of the Q1 2023 earnings call today, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy announced that capacity in peak periods at the Disney Parks has been cut by 20% compared to pre-pandemic, even with attendance up at the Disney Parks. This change goes hand in hand with the Park Pass reservations...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Unexpectedly Closed For a Second Day in a Row at the Magic Kingdom
UPDATE: The Haunted Mansion was able to reopen around 11 a.m. this morning. It appears the Haunted Mansion will not be welcoming its 1,000 “resident” today because the Haunted Mansion did not open with the Magic Kingdom. This is the second consecutive day that this popular attraction has not been opened.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Statue Misquoting Walt Disney Now Removed at Disneyland
A Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed as part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland a few weeks ago, but the statue misquoted the famous words of Walt Disney, continuing a rampant pattern of fact-checking and grammar errors on Disneyland Resort signage. Today, the statue was removed from Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
WDW News Today
New Avatar Tee, Youth Dress, and Pullover Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
If you’re one of the few who haven’t seen “Avatar: The Way of Water” yet, get your outfit ready for the movie theater thanks to this new “Avatar” tee, youth dress, and fleece pullover available at Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Replacement Bill Details Revealed, Pirates of the Caribbean Boat Sinks at Disneyland, Full Housekeeping Returning to All Walt Disney World Hotels, & More: Daily Recap (2/7/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
WDW News Today
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising
According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Another New Rug Added to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
A third new floral rug has been added to the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. There was no active construction in the lobby, but crews weren’t done positioning furniture on the rug, so a sign warned guests of refurbishment in the area.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Bullseye Cutout Arrives at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We’re about six weeks away from the grand opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the final touches are being added to the restaurant’s façade. A new flat prop has been erected next to the entrance sign, but both...
WDW News Today
$20,000 Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table Brings the Magic Home from Walt Disney World
If you’re longing for merchandise that stirs up nostalgia for the Main Street Electrical Parade, we might have just the piece. A custom, handmade Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table crafted by Artist Mark Seppala is available now at the Art of Disney at Disney Springs and it could be yours — if you have an eye-watering amount of money to spare.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse ‘The Band Concert’ Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming Soon to shopDisney & Disney Parks
A new Dooney and Bourke Collection paying homage to “The Band Concert”, the very first Mickey Mouse film to be produced in color, will launch on shopDisney soon. Three bags were teased ahead of the launch of the new collection. Each bag features an allover pattern of scenes from the animated Disney film. Mickey Mouse conducts the band, while Donald Duck, Goofy, and Clarabelle Cow are seen playing different instruments throughout the pattern. The film’s signature billing can be seen in blue and red below Mickey throughout: “Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in The Band Concert”.
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Capital Expenditures Increases Due to Cruise Ship Fleet Expansion
In today’s earnings report, Disney reported an increase in capital expenditures from $1 billion to $1.2 billion, attributed to higher spending at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. The increase for Disney Parks is “primarily due to cruise ship fleet expansion,” which could refer...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris Leads International Parks Growth in Q1 2023
While Disney’s Q1 2023 growth at the parks was largely driven by Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris took the lead in powering international growth according to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy. Thanks to a number of new investments at Disneyland Paris, including celebrations for its 30th Anniversary as...
WDW News Today
The Final Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction – Cinderella Castle Fireworks Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
The final Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction – Cinderella Castle Fireworks Collection is now available at Walt Disney World. We found the twelfth collection at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., in the Magic Kingdom. A limited number of items can be purchased on shopDisney.com. As you may remember,...
Comments / 0