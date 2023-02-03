A new Dooney and Bourke Collection paying homage to “The Band Concert”, the very first Mickey Mouse film to be produced in color, will launch on shopDisney soon. Three bags were teased ahead of the launch of the new collection. Each bag features an allover pattern of scenes from the animated Disney film. Mickey Mouse conducts the band, while Donald Duck, Goofy, and Clarabelle Cow are seen playing different instruments throughout the pattern. The film’s signature billing can be seen in blue and red below Mickey throughout: “Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in The Band Concert”.

1 HOUR AGO