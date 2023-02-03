ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

VIDEO: Watch Tom’s Honest Review of the New TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster at the Magic Kingdom

It has been a long and circuitous journey to get a real TRON attraction in the Disney Parks, and more than forty years after the original “TRON” debuted in theaters, we finally have TRON Lightcycle / Run, a ride for the franchise at the Magic Kingdom largely based on its sequel “TRON Legacy.” And now that we’ve been on the ride, we can tell you all about our experience with riding it all these years later!
WDW News Today

Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March

The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Tickets Finally Available in English Through Official App

Since the Tokyo Disney Resort launched its e-ticketing system on its official app in 2018, the function has been limited to Japanese speakers with a Japanese credit or debit card. But now nearly five years after its launch, the Oriental Land Company has finally made ticket purchases available in English to foreign tourists!
WDW News Today

Capacity Reduced by 20% at Disney Parks During Peak Periods

As part of the Q1 2023 earnings call today, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy announced that capacity in peak periods at the Disney Parks has been cut by 20% compared to pre-pandemic, even with attendance up at the Disney Parks. This change goes hand in hand with the Park Pass reservations...
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Unexpectedly Closed For a Second Day in a Row at the Magic Kingdom

UPDATE: The Haunted Mansion was able to reopen around 11 a.m. this morning. It appears the Haunted Mansion will not be welcoming its 1,000 “resident” today because the Haunted Mansion did not open with the Magic Kingdom. This is the second consecutive day that this popular attraction has not been opened.
WDW News Today

Disney100 Platinum Mickey Statue Misquoting Walt Disney Now Removed at Disneyland

A Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed as part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland a few weeks ago, but the statue misquoted the famous words of Walt Disney, continuing a rampant pattern of fact-checking and grammar errors on Disneyland Resort signage. Today, the statue was removed from Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
WDW News Today

Reedy Creek Improvement District Replacement Bill Details Revealed, Pirates of the Caribbean Boat Sinks at Disneyland, Full Housekeeping Returning to All Walt Disney World Hotels, & More: Daily Recap (2/7/23)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising

According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
WDW News Today

Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises

During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Another New Rug Added to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby

A third new floral rug has been added to the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. There was no active construction in the lobby, but crews weren’t done positioning furniture on the rug, so a sign warned guests of refurbishment in the area.
WDW News Today

$20,000 Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table Brings the Magic Home from Walt Disney World

If you’re longing for merchandise that stirs up nostalgia for the Main Street Electrical Parade, we might have just the piece. A custom, handmade Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table crafted by Artist Mark Seppala is available now at the Art of Disney at Disney Springs and it could be yours — if you have an eye-watering amount of money to spare.
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse ‘The Band Concert’ Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming Soon to shopDisney & Disney Parks

A new Dooney and Bourke Collection paying homage to “The Band Concert”, the very first Mickey Mouse film to be produced in color, will launch on shopDisney soon. Three bags were teased ahead of the launch of the new collection. Each bag features an allover pattern of scenes from the animated Disney film. Mickey Mouse conducts the band, while Donald Duck, Goofy, and Clarabelle Cow are seen playing different instruments throughout the pattern. The film’s signature billing can be seen in blue and red below Mickey throughout: “Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in The Band Concert”.
WDW News Today

Disney Parks Capital Expenditures Increases Due to Cruise Ship Fleet Expansion

In today’s earnings report, Disney reported an increase in capital expenditures from $1 billion to $1.2 billion, attributed to higher spending at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. The increase for Disney Parks is “primarily due to cruise ship fleet expansion,” which could refer...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Paris Leads International Parks Growth in Q1 2023

While Disney’s Q1 2023 growth at the parks was largely driven by Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris took the lead in powering international growth according to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy. Thanks to a number of new investments at Disneyland Paris, including celebrations for its 30th Anniversary as...

