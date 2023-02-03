The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest and most watched football game, with about 208 million people watching Super Bowl LVI in 2022, according to the National Football League. In 2023, Super Bowl LVII will be on February 12, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, per the NFL. For those of us that won't be at the big game in person, the Super Bowl LVII will be broadcasted on television, and if you've ever watched the Super Bowl in the past, you'll know the hype that surrounds the commercials.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO