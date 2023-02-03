Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson, Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Team Up For Hilarious ‘Most Borrowed Lighter’ Pre-Super Bowl Ad
Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are teaming up for a new installment of pre-Super Bowl ads featuring the BIC EZ Reach lighter. Last year, Martha and Snoop starred in a commercial called Pass It, and now, the red headed stranger himself is getting in on the fun. The...
Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2023
Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!. Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon. In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play...
Pete Davidson's Super Bowl 2023 Hellmann's Ad Is A Pun Lover's Dream
The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest and most watched football game, with about 208 million people watching Super Bowl LVI in 2022, according to the National Football League. In 2023, Super Bowl LVII will be on February 12, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, per the NFL. For those of us that won't be at the big game in person, the Super Bowl LVII will be broadcasted on television, and if you've ever watched the Super Bowl in the past, you'll know the hype that surrounds the commercials.
Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: The Best So Far
The Super Bowl is bigger than just a football game. It's a showcase for companies to roll out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, beer company commercials are leading the charge before Sunday's game, but food brands, car companies and online services are weighing in, too.
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Vanna White Left Stunned After Another Inappropriate Comment From Pat Sajak
Even the audience didn't know how to react.
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
“I just couldn’t…” – Jennifer Lopez Opens up on Why She Rejected Madonna and Britney Spears’ Iconic Performances at the 2003 Vmas
The world once missed a chance to embrace three legendary music icons together on the stage. Remember the iconic smooch between Britney Spears and Madonna that happened on the stage of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Recently, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was going to be a part of it.
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Matt Damon Absolutely Loses It Over Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Snub
"20 f**king years of this s**t,” the actor raged as their fake feud continued.
Opinion: M&M'S Super Bowl ad is one to watch
Staying out of the fray may allow brands to avoid controversy, but they'll miss an opportunity to make memorable marks on our culture, writes Kara Alaimo.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Peeps Pepsi Has Begun Its 2023 Rollout: Here's Where To Find It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Pepsi may be trailing Coke when it comes to global sales, you can't say it's not trying its darndest to carve out a niche as the soda company with the most, umm, unique range of flavors. In the past, the brand has offered unconventional and limited-edition Pepsi flavors including chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker, and nutmeg soda, and of course, who could forget the 2021 Easter release of Pepsi x Peeps, available only as a sweepstakes prize?
Budweiser, Pepsi step aside: One advertiser is pushing Super Bowl commercials into new era
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
Paul McCartney Revealed He and Wings Would Randomly Pull Up to Colleges and Perform ‘Instant Gigs’
Imagine you are walking to classes, and you suddenly see Paul McCartney. That’s what many college students experienced in the 1970s when Paul McCartney and Wings did a tour of universities in England. The band would often show up unannounced, giving the school some time to set up for what McCartney called “instant gigs.”
