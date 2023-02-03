Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
FOX43.com
Is Jalen Hurts ready to outduel Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl LVII? | Locked On Eagles
Is Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ready to outduel QB Patrick Mahomes? Will the Eagles throw the ball more against the Kansas City Chiefs defense?
FOX43.com
Friendly Super Bowl wager could bring Pennsylvania delicacies to Missouri
PHOENIX — The Birds aren't the only assets that might be flying back to Pennsylvania after the Super Bowl. The Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers of Commerce and Industry have entered into a friendly wager based on the results of the big game. The stakes? Coveted regional delicacies. The winning...
FOX43.com
Stopping Travis Kelce is the key to Philadelphia winning Super Bowl LVII | Locked On Eagles
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII features the two top seeds in the NFL playoffs, Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are 16-3 this season including the playoffs, both offenses have scored exactly 546 points, and both have MVP finalist quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
FOX43.com
Pottsville man wins Super Bowl tickets
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57. "So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.
FOX43.com
Amazon's Alexa predicts Eagles will win the Super Bowl
YORK, Pa. — The latest expert to weigh in with a prediction for Sunday's Super Bowl is Alexa, the AI assistant for Amazon. And if you're a "Go Birds" kind of person, you're going to be happy with it. If you ask the Amazon voice assistant "Alexa, who's gonna...
FOX43.com
Sean Clifford balances time as NFL prospect, entrepreneur
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford capped his career at Penn State with a victory in the Rose Bowl and now he is in pursuit of a career in the NFL. The former Nittany Lions quarterback balances his time preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and running his business "Limitless NIL."
FOX43.com
Jarred Vanderbilt's name keeps floating around as a Philadelphia trade target | Locked On 76ers
Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt's name keeps popping up as the 76ers' trade target. Devon Givens and Keith Pompey talk about that and more.
Comments / 0