Philadelphia, PA

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX43.com

Pottsville man wins Super Bowl tickets

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57. "So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.
POTTSVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Amazon's Alexa predicts Eagles will win the Super Bowl

YORK, Pa. — The latest expert to weigh in with a prediction for Sunday's Super Bowl is Alexa, the AI assistant for Amazon. And if you're a "Go Birds" kind of person, you're going to be happy with it. If you ask the Amazon voice assistant "Alexa, who's gonna...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX43.com

Sean Clifford balances time as NFL prospect, entrepreneur

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford capped his career at Penn State with a victory in the Rose Bowl and now he is in pursuit of a career in the NFL. The former Nittany Lions quarterback balances his time preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and running his business "Limitless NIL."
STATE COLLEGE, PA

