ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB Christian Miller on Kevin Steele hire: “He is going to have us playing physical, fast, and aggressive.”

We are starting to see more former Alabama football players get excited about Kevin Steele’s return as the defensive coordinator. Most have voiced their opinions on social media, but Christian Miller joined The Bama Standard on Tuesday to break down why Nick Saban’s choice for Steele stood out to him. Miller was with Steele on Alabama’s 2014 Southeastern Conference title team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban details his process of hiring coordinators to Alabama

Nick Saban will enter his 17th season next fall Alabama football’s head coach with two new coordinators. Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding are gone, but Saban replaced them with Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele. Rees, 30, comes over from Notre Dame as an offensive coordinator. Steele, 64, is reunited with Saban as the defensive coordinator. After two seasons of not winning a national championship, Saban and Crimson Tide fans are hopeful this duo of coordinators gets the Tide back on top.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama LB commit Sterling Dixon reacts to hiring of Kevin Steele

Alabama football’s four-star linebacker commit, Sterling Dixon shared his reaction to Alabama hiring Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator with Touchdown Alabama. Dixon is one of the Crimson Tide’s two 2024 defensive commits. The Mobile product is familiar with Steele, and he feels this is a good hire for the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star TE Martavious Collins de-commits from Alabama

Martavious Collins announced his de-commitment from Alabama Monday via Twitter. Collins attends Rome High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. His de-commitment leaves the Tide with four 2024 commits and without a tight end pledge. The 2024 recruiting cycle has just come to the forefront...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Tommy Rees has a pinned tweet that says “Run the [email protected] ball” that Alabama fans should love

He is not a sexy hire, name-wise, but Tommy Rees may be what Alabama needs as an offensive coordinator. Rees started to gain positive attention from Crimson Tide fans after they saw his pinned tweet on social media. Alabama football fans have been screaming one statement for two years: “Run the [email protected] ball.” They have said it so much that a clothing line has been created for it. Well, Rees’ offensive attack at Notre Dame was based on a power run game and transition to shots downfield.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Video of Tommy Rees cursing out Notre Dame quarterback has Alabama fans buzzing

Following the departure of Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offense will be receiving a new jolt of energy this season under former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Much has been made about Rees’ youth and a new approach to offensive philosophies, but what’s really got the Crismon Tide fanbase excited is how hard he coaches his players.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Lane Kiffin: “The GOAT just signed the #1 recruiting class with no coordinators!” Tells Alabama fans to relax

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to defend Nick Saban for hiring Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele to be his new offensive and defensive coordinators. Kiffin pointed out at one point Alabama had no coordinators, and still finished No. 1 in recruiting for the 2023 class. Both Steele and Kiffin served under Saban together in 2014 when Steele was the linebackers coach and Kiffin was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills

Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help

A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy