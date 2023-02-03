Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
Former Alabama LB Christian Miller on Kevin Steele hire: “He is going to have us playing physical, fast, and aggressive.”
We are starting to see more former Alabama football players get excited about Kevin Steele’s return as the defensive coordinator. Most have voiced their opinions on social media, but Christian Miller joined The Bama Standard on Tuesday to break down why Nick Saban’s choice for Steele stood out to him. Miller was with Steele on Alabama’s 2014 Southeastern Conference title team.
Nick Saban details his process of hiring coordinators to Alabama
Nick Saban will enter his 17th season next fall Alabama football’s head coach with two new coordinators. Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding are gone, but Saban replaced them with Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele. Rees, 30, comes over from Notre Dame as an offensive coordinator. Steele, 64, is reunited with Saban as the defensive coordinator. After two seasons of not winning a national championship, Saban and Crimson Tide fans are hopeful this duo of coordinators gets the Tide back on top.
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
Alabama LB commit Sterling Dixon reacts to hiring of Kevin Steele
Alabama football’s four-star linebacker commit, Sterling Dixon shared his reaction to Alabama hiring Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator with Touchdown Alabama. Dixon is one of the Crimson Tide’s two 2024 defensive commits. The Mobile product is familiar with Steele, and he feels this is a good hire for the Crimson Tide.
The Kevin Steele hire isn’t sexy, but an upgrade nonetheless
As consumers of Alabama football, we get hung up on names and styles. Nick Saban cares about one thing when he hires a coach: can this guy get the job done and be the right fit for our program?. He saw both aspects upon choosing to return Kevin Steele to...
4-Star TE Martavious Collins de-commits from Alabama
Martavious Collins announced his de-commitment from Alabama Monday via Twitter. Collins attends Rome High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. His de-commitment leaves the Tide with four 2024 commits and without a tight end pledge. The 2024 recruiting cycle has just come to the forefront...
Tommy Rees has a pinned tweet that says “Run the [email protected] ball” that Alabama fans should love
He is not a sexy hire, name-wise, but Tommy Rees may be what Alabama needs as an offensive coordinator. Rees started to gain positive attention from Crimson Tide fans after they saw his pinned tweet on social media. Alabama football fans have been screaming one statement for two years: “Run the [email protected] ball.” They have said it so much that a clothing line has been created for it. Well, Rees’ offensive attack at Notre Dame was based on a power run game and transition to shots downfield.
Video of Tommy Rees cursing out Notre Dame quarterback has Alabama fans buzzing
Following the departure of Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offense will be receiving a new jolt of energy this season under former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Much has been made about Rees’ youth and a new approach to offensive philosophies, but what’s really got the Crismon Tide fanbase excited is how hard he coaches his players.
Lane Kiffin: “The GOAT just signed the #1 recruiting class with no coordinators!” Tells Alabama fans to relax
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to defend Nick Saban for hiring Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele to be his new offensive and defensive coordinators. Kiffin pointed out at one point Alabama had no coordinators, and still finished No. 1 in recruiting for the 2023 class. Both Steele and Kiffin served under Saban together in 2014 when Steele was the linebackers coach and Kiffin was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills
Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Funeral arrangements announced for Rickey Smiley’s son
Brandon Smiley passed away last week at the age of 32.
14-year-old Birmingham runaway missing nearly 1 week found safe
UPDATE: Police say Jehla was found safe. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Birmingham girl who they say ran away from home nearly one week ago. Jehla Prince, 14, was reported missing to Birmingham police on Jan. 31. Her last known location was 1613 21st...
Rickey Smiley says goodbye to son Brandon: ‘God is still good and I won’t complain’
Comedian Rickey Smiley shared pictures and video on social media of the funeral and burial Saturday of his son, Brandon Smiley. “I had to say goodbye to my son Brandon Smiley today, but God is still good and I won’t complain,” said Smiley, a Birmingham native, in a post on Twitter, with video of the burial from Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
An Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.
His family thought jail may the safest place for him. But two weeks after his family called police for a welfare check and their loved one was subsequently arrested, Anthony "Tony" Mitchell was dead.
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help
A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
