Guests Forced to Walk Through Construction Site to Reach Boat Launch at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

WDW News Today
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
WDW News Today
New Indiana Jones Adventure Signage Continues Month of Misspelling Mishaps at Disneyland
From the misspelling of “Lightning Lane” on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway preview signage to a number of incorrectly dated Disney100 banners in the Esplanade, the Disneyland Resort has been on quite the roll recently with signage mishaps within the parks. Now, new signage informing guests about the continued closure of Indiana Jones Adventure has joined that streak.
WDW News Today
Workers Spotted Ascending Space Mountain as Exterior Refurbishment Work Continues at Magic Kingdom
More than a dozen crew members ascended to the top of Space Mountain’s exterior today in Magic Kingdom, following a lengthy cleanup process. While it is unclear what work the crew may have been completing today, their climb was noticed by Cast Members and park guests who were waiting to preview TRON Lightcycle / Run nearby.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March
The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
WDW News Today
Capacity Reduced by 20% at Disney Parks During Peak Periods
As part of the Q1 2023 earnings call today, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy announced that capacity in peak periods at the Disney Parks has been cut by 20% compared to pre-pandemic, even with attendance up at the Disney Parks. This change goes hand in hand with the Park Pass reservations...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues on Summer House on the Lake Structure in Disney Springs
Work continues on Summer House on the Lake, a new restaurant coming soon to the West Side of Disney Springs. While the restaurant is still mostly lacking walls, corrugated paneling has been added to the ceiling atop a steel framework. There are multiple construction vehicles on site. The structure has...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Another New Rug Added to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
A third new floral rug has been added to the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. There was no active construction in the lobby, but crews weren’t done positioning furniture on the rug, so a sign warned guests of refurbishment in the area.
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Statue Misquoting Walt Disney Now Removed at Disneyland
A Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed as part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland a few weeks ago, but the statue misquoted the famous words of Walt Disney, continuing a rampant pattern of fact-checking and grammar errors on Disneyland Resort signage. Today, the statue was removed from Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Avatar’ Experience Coming to Disneyland Resort
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during today’s earnings call that, following the success of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” an “Avatar” experience will be coming to Disneyland Resort. There are no further details about what this “experience” could involve, but Iger did not call it...
WDW News Today
New ‘Olu Mel Loungefly, Suitcase, and Shoulder Plush Bring Aulani’s Favorite Turtle to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Bust out the ukelele! New merchandise featuring Aulani’s beloved ‘Olu Mel has arrived at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. ‘Olu Mel is a beloved sea creature that is usually spotted with Duffy and Friends at Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii, but a new Loungefly bag, suitcase, and shoulder plush are the latest in a new line of merchandise that brings the ukelele-playing turtle to BouTiki at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Watch Tom’s Honest Review of the New TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster at the Magic Kingdom
It has been a long and circuitous journey to get a real TRON attraction in the Disney Parks, and more than forty years after the original “TRON” debuted in theaters, we finally have TRON Lightcycle / Run, a ride for the franchise at the Magic Kingdom largely based on its sequel “TRON Legacy.” And now that we’ve been on the ride, we can tell you all about our experience with riding it all these years later!
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Capital Expenditures Increases Due to Cruise Ship Fleet Expansion
In today’s earnings report, Disney reported an increase in capital expenditures from $1 billion to $1.2 billion, attributed to higher spending at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. The increase for Disney Parks is “primarily due to cruise ship fleet expansion,” which could refer...
WDW News Today
What Changes Would Come to Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District Following Newly Proposed Bill?
The new bill detailing the proposed changes to Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has been released to the public. While the 189-page document will take some time to process, we have compiled a list of the major or notable changes below. No Dissolution. “Notwithstanding s. 189.0311(2), Florida...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Replacement Bill Details Revealed, Pirates of the Caribbean Boat Sinks at Disneyland, Full Housekeeping Returning to All Walt Disney World Hotels, & More: Daily Recap (2/7/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris Leads International Parks Growth in Q1 2023
While Disney’s Q1 2023 growth at the parks was largely driven by Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris took the lead in powering international growth according to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy. Thanks to a number of new investments at Disneyland Paris, including celebrations for its 30th Anniversary as...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Bullseye Cutout Arrives at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We’re about six weeks away from the grand opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the final touches are being added to the restaurant’s façade. A new flat prop has been erected next to the entrance sign, but both...
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Tickets Finally Available in English Through Official App
Since the Tokyo Disney Resort launched its e-ticketing system on its official app in 2018, the function has been limited to Japanese speakers with a Japanese credit or debit card. But now nearly five years after its launch, the Oriental Land Company has finally made ticket purchases available in English to foreign tourists!
WDW News Today
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 Food & Beverage Card Available
If you plan on making frequent trips to Universal Orlando Resort during Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, then you may want to get the food and beverage card to save some money. The purple card features the Mardi Gras logo and comes in a clear pouch on a purple...
