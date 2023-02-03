Some days start out normal enough — you shower and go to work, or you head out the door and go skiing. There’s the grocery shopping, the cleaning project, the emails needing a response. Phone calls and to-do lists. And then something happens… the long lunch. Maybe it’s an impromptu meet-up with a good friend, or a planned meal that turns expansive. One moment you’re sitting down at the table, and the next you are ordering another round with no intention of leaving any time soon. There’s something almost-stolen about a long lunch. So rarely planned, they have a mind of their own, showing up when least expected.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO