A long lunch in Eagle County
Some days start out normal enough — you shower and go to work, or you head out the door and go skiing. There’s the grocery shopping, the cleaning project, the emails needing a response. Phone calls and to-do lists. And then something happens… the long lunch. Maybe it’s an impromptu meet-up with a good friend, or a planned meal that turns expansive. One moment you’re sitting down at the table, and the next you are ordering another round with no intention of leaving any time soon. There’s something almost-stolen about a long lunch. So rarely planned, they have a mind of their own, showing up when least expected.
Vail Daily
Vail Health facing mounting workforce, financial headwinds as it continues to grow services￼
Despite the challenges — and there have been challenges — of the past few years in health care, Vail Health is forging ahead. “After three years of a pandemic, it’s time to emerge and try to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Will Cook, Vail Health’s president and CEO, at the annual State of Vail Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Engagement for Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe
Mark and Jacqueline Scott of Vail, CO announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine “Kasha” Scott to Casey Patrick O’Keefe, son of William O’Keefe of Pocasset, MA and Joan Blake of North Attleboro, MA. Kasha is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, Bucknell University and...
Vail Daily
Eagle River Watershed Council: We can all be river lovers
February is here. It’s snowy and cold, and ice blankets parts of frozen rivers and the surfaces of our alpine lakes. We may not be out paddling down a river right now, but lucky for us, love for our rivers exists year-round. We asked four river lovers from the Eagle River community about how their love of rivers came to be. Whether it is an old love or a new love, it is never too late to love our rivers.
Move over, Ravinos: Scores of ski clubs in Vail for National Brotherhood of Skiers’ 50th anniversary summit
The high-flying Ravinos aren’t the only ski club in Vail this week. Look around the slopes and you’re likely to see dozens of different insignias embroidered on the backs of jackets, bearing the names of ski clubs from across the country. It’s all part of the National Brotherhood...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose
Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
Vail to discuss the ‘renewal’ of Gore Creek Promenade￼
After nearly 30 years, Vail’s Gore Creek Promenade is due for a refresh. And, following a round of public input, the Vail Town Council will be taking a look at what this renovation could entail at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting. The promenade is one of the town’s most...
Eagle County commissioners say ‘Accelerate’ is the theme for 2023’s policy initiatives
The big meeting room at the Eagle County Administration Building rarely fills. When it does, there’s often something controversial brewing. But Tuesday’s crowd came to celebrate. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners, joined by scores of employees, elected officials and community partners, took time Tuesday to celebrate the...
Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series presents ‘Switch On’
What: Switch On (Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series) When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Cost: FREE ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org. Join the travels of Dr. Scott Tinker in “Switch On” as he travels to communities...
Wounded veterans and their families learn lessons on and off the slopes in Vail
Sometimes you have to do hard things. For Jacob Sevy, a Senior Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, he knows that statement all too well. Sevy is one of 17 wounded veterans taking part in the annual Winter Family Program put on by the Vail Veterans Program, a nonprofit that was founded in 2004 and brings military wounded and their families to Vail for healing and connection.
Letter: We must recycle and compost
My name is Savannah Shifrin, and I am a Fifth Grade teacher at Avon Elementary School. This month, students worked on editorial essays about planet Earth. At the end of the unit, students nominated four of their classmates to submit their essays to you to be published (if you wish) as a letter to the editor. This is the second of four we will be submitting as parent permission comes in. — Savannah Shifrin.
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’
Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
Norton: Rising above the noise
Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
Computer scientist Brent Seales joins Vail Symposium on Feb. 9
What: Reading the Invisible Library: Virtual Unwrapping and the Scroll from En-Gedi. When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. Indecipherable for two millennia, ancient scrolls buried in volcanic ash are...
Imagining an outdoors for everyone: How organizations in Eagle County and around the country are increasing the accessibility and diversity of outdoor recreation
On Saturday, the National Brotherhood of Skiers is arriving in Vail to celebrate its annual Summit through Feb. 11. The organization started in the 1970s with 13 national founding clubs and a mission of creating a community and exposing people of color to winter sports and the vast outdoors. Now, 50 years after its first summit, with 57 clubs around the country, the organization is still building toward these goals and continuing to raise participation in the sport.
Art and Soul on the Slopes: Lamont Joseph White brings spirit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers history to life
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Summit and in addition to all the skiing, snowboarding, racing, fundraising and parties, there is an artistic side to this event. Stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and become familiar with the work of Lamont...
It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley
Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty
Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
Vail looking at different event strategies, but Burton event unlikely to be replaced
Vail runs on visitors. But how to attract those visitors is evolving. A good example is the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. After a seven-year run in Vail, the last of the snowboard extravaganzas was held in 2020. The company in May 2020 announced an early cancellation of the 2021 event due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still had much of the local economy shut down at that time.
Artisanal glassblowing event returns to Minturn
The Vail Cup Collector’s Club is back for a sixth year with an all-day event featuring glassblowing artists performing live demonstrations and creating collaborative projects. With a stacked lineup of artists, the club offers not only the opportunity to get to know and watch glassblowers work up close, but also to share your passion for “Cup Life” and all things glass with fellow collectors.
