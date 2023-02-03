ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

WhatsApp adds new status features, hoping you’ll use them

Meta is adding several new features to WhatsApp status, which lets you post disappearing pictures and other media. Once the features roll out over the coming weeks, you’ll be able to react to people’s posts with an emoji, limit who can see your status, and post voice messages.
The Verge

Here’s why Meta is shutting down Echo VR

Last week, Meta announced that it would be shutting down the widely praised VR game Echo VR in August. Since then, Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth has shared some further details about the shutdown, and former Meta consulting CTO John Carmack has weighed in about the decision. In...
The Verge

Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor costs $1,499.99

Samsung first introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 at IFA 2022 in August, and it’s the first of the company’s gaming monitors to come with a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) display. Starting today, you can preorder the 34-inch display for $1,499 on Samsung’s website and select retailers. This...
The Verge

Advance Wars remakes finally get a release date

It’s been just one month shy of a year since Nintendo delayed the Advance Wars remakes, “in light of recent world events.” Since then, the games have sat in limbo with no word on when Nintendo would actually release them. Now, with the company’s first direct of 2023, Advance Wars 1 and 2 will launch on April 21st.
The Verge

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally is a mixed reality R/C car for PS4, PS5, and iPhone

Hot Wheels don’t drift. Hot Wheels don’t jump. They don’t have flaming rocket boosters, either, unless you’re playing a video game. But Velan Studios, the company that brought Mario Kart to life with a camera-equipped R/C car for your Nintendo Switch, is about to do the same for Hot Wheels.
The Verge

Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing is open for everyone to try starting today

Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing experience will be available today for everybody as a “limited preview” on desktop. You’ll have a limited number of queries that you can use with it, but you will be able to sign up for full access soon. If you visit Bing.com,...
The Verge

Warner Bros. Discovery is backtracking on its plan to shut down Discovery Plus

Just a few weeks ago, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav claimed that things were going so well over at the company that it was expediting its plan to merge HBO Max and DIscovery Plus into a not-so-secret third thing with an unimaginative name. Now, though, those plans are changing for reasons that Warner Bros. Discovery probably should have seen coming.
The Verge

Nintendo’s first $70 game is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Following in the footsteps of Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo is venturing into the world of $70 games with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, according to the game’s eShop page. Sony made the jump with the release of the PS5 in 2020, meaning PS5 exclusives like Demon’s...
The Verge

FTC won’t appeal court decision permitting Meta to buy Within

The Federal Trade Commission will not appeal a recent federal court order allowing Meta to purchase VR startup Within, an agency official told reporters on Monday. The FTC sued to stop Meta’s acquisition of Within, the company behind the popular fitness app Supernatural, last July. The agency argued that the purchase would expand Meta’s dominance in the VR market, pointing to the Oculus maker’s previous 2019 merger with the company behind Beat Saber. Meta fought the suit but later agreed to delay closing the deal until January 31st.
The Verge

The new Microsoft Bing will sometimes misrepresent the info it finds

Search engines are about to change in a very important way: when you type in a query and get an official-looking answer, it might be wrong — because an AI chatbot created it. Today, Microsoft announced a new version of its Bing search engine that will provide “complete answers”...
The Verge

Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI

Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
The Verge

Meta’s VR hellscape might soon be invaded by children

Meta’s planning to open up Horizon Worlds to users aged 13 to 17, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. In an internal memo viewed by the outlet, Meta says it wants to make the virtual reality-based social platform available to younger users as early as next month.
The Verge

Tuesday’s top tech news: a new AI-powered era for Microsoft Bing

Today Microsoft demonstrated new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser that use an artificial intelligence “copilot” to organize and find information. Powered by OpenAI technology, it takes requests that you ask in normal language and comes up with responses to things like “Give me a meal plan for a family of four with vegetarian options and caters to people who don’t like nuts.”
The Verge

All the news from Microsoft’s February AI event

Microsoft is holding an event on February 7th to “share some progress on a few exciting projects,” according to CEO Satya Nadella. The company is expected to announce its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, which started appearing for some users last week. If it does, this may be the...
The Verge

Metroid Prime Remastered is coming to the Switch today

It’s not Metroid Prime 4, but it’s still big news for fans of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran: the original Metroid Prime is being remastered for the Switch. Even better, the game will be launching today in the Nintendo eShop (a physical version will be available on February 22nd). The news was announced during Nintendo’s first Direct presentation of 2023.
The Verge

Monday’s top tech news: an ultra year for tech?

Just a few short days after Samsung announced not one but two “Ultra”-branded devices comes a report that Apple might be about to slap that same label on an upcoming iPhone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone lineup could include its first Ultra model. Apparently there’s a chance it could offer a higher performance camera system, faster chip, and / or a larger display than the Pro Max.
The Verge

Microsoft Authenticator drops support for Apple Watch

Microsoft Authenticator is ending support for the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, this means you’ll no longer be able to conveniently log in to your connected accounts using just the wearable, as reported earlier by MacRumors. While the app’s 6.7.3 iOS update states that it “removes Microsoft Authenticator from Apple Watch,”...
The Verge

Drop’s latest Lord of the Rings keyboard wants us to give Mordor a chance

Drop is back with a third Lord of the Rings-themed keyboard. But unlike its first two, which drew their language and iconography from the good guy Elves and Dwarves, the third is all about celebrating darkness. The keyboard pairs the Black Speech keycap set — a black-on-grey twist on the Elven set that evokes the language of Mordor (which I will not utter here) — with a special version of Drop’s ENTR keyboard. It’s available to preorder now, with shipping expected mid-April.

Comments / 0

Community Policy