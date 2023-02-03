Read full article on original website
The Verge
WhatsApp adds new status features, hoping you’ll use them
Meta is adding several new features to WhatsApp status, which lets you post disappearing pictures and other media. Once the features roll out over the coming weeks, you’ll be able to react to people’s posts with an emoji, limit who can see your status, and post voice messages.
The Verge
Here’s why Meta is shutting down Echo VR
Last week, Meta announced that it would be shutting down the widely praised VR game Echo VR in August. Since then, Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth has shared some further details about the shutdown, and former Meta consulting CTO John Carmack has weighed in about the decision. In...
The Verge
Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor costs $1,499.99
Samsung first introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 at IFA 2022 in August, and it’s the first of the company’s gaming monitors to come with a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) display. Starting today, you can preorder the 34-inch display for $1,499 on Samsung’s website and select retailers. This...
The Verge
Advance Wars remakes finally get a release date
It’s been just one month shy of a year since Nintendo delayed the Advance Wars remakes, “in light of recent world events.” Since then, the games have sat in limbo with no word on when Nintendo would actually release them. Now, with the company’s first direct of 2023, Advance Wars 1 and 2 will launch on April 21st.
The Verge
Hot Wheels: Rift Rally is a mixed reality R/C car for PS4, PS5, and iPhone
Hot Wheels don’t drift. Hot Wheels don’t jump. They don’t have flaming rocket boosters, either, unless you’re playing a video game. But Velan Studios, the company that brought Mario Kart to life with a camera-equipped R/C car for your Nintendo Switch, is about to do the same for Hot Wheels.
The Verge
Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing is open for everyone to try starting today
Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing experience will be available today for everybody as a “limited preview” on desktop. You’ll have a limited number of queries that you can use with it, but you will be able to sign up for full access soon. If you visit Bing.com,...
The Verge
Warner Bros. Discovery is backtracking on its plan to shut down Discovery Plus
Just a few weeks ago, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav claimed that things were going so well over at the company that it was expediting its plan to merge HBO Max and DIscovery Plus into a not-so-secret third thing with an unimaginative name. Now, though, those plans are changing for reasons that Warner Bros. Discovery probably should have seen coming.
The Verge
Nintendo’s first $70 game is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Following in the footsteps of Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo is venturing into the world of $70 games with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, according to the game’s eShop page. Sony made the jump with the release of the PS5 in 2020, meaning PS5 exclusives like Demon’s...
The Verge
Google shows off new AI search features, but a ChatGPT rival is still weeks away
Google demoed its latest advances in AI search at a live event in Paris on Wednesday — but the features pale in comparison to Microsoft’s announcement yesterday of the “new Bing,” which the company has demoed extensively to the press and offered limited public access to.
The Verge
FTC won’t appeal court decision permitting Meta to buy Within
The Federal Trade Commission will not appeal a recent federal court order allowing Meta to purchase VR startup Within, an agency official told reporters on Monday. The FTC sued to stop Meta’s acquisition of Within, the company behind the popular fitness app Supernatural, last July. The agency argued that the purchase would expand Meta’s dominance in the VR market, pointing to the Oculus maker’s previous 2019 merger with the company behind Beat Saber. Meta fought the suit but later agreed to delay closing the deal until January 31st.
The Verge
The new Microsoft Bing will sometimes misrepresent the info it finds
Search engines are about to change in a very important way: when you type in a query and get an official-looking answer, it might be wrong — because an AI chatbot created it. Today, Microsoft announced a new version of its Bing search engine that will provide “complete answers”...
The Verge
Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI
Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
The Verge
Meta’s VR hellscape might soon be invaded by children
Meta’s planning to open up Horizon Worlds to users aged 13 to 17, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. In an internal memo viewed by the outlet, Meta says it wants to make the virtual reality-based social platform available to younger users as early as next month.
The Verge
Tuesday’s top tech news: a new AI-powered era for Microsoft Bing
Today Microsoft demonstrated new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser that use an artificial intelligence “copilot” to organize and find information. Powered by OpenAI technology, it takes requests that you ask in normal language and comes up with responses to things like “Give me a meal plan for a family of four with vegetarian options and caters to people who don’t like nuts.”
The Verge
All the news from Microsoft’s February AI event
Microsoft is holding an event on February 7th to “share some progress on a few exciting projects,” according to CEO Satya Nadella. The company is expected to announce its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, which started appearing for some users last week. If it does, this may be the...
The Verge
Metroid Prime Remastered is coming to the Switch today
It’s not Metroid Prime 4, but it’s still big news for fans of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran: the original Metroid Prime is being remastered for the Switch. Even better, the game will be launching today in the Nintendo eShop (a physical version will be available on February 22nd). The news was announced during Nintendo’s first Direct presentation of 2023.
The Verge
Monday’s top tech news: an ultra year for tech?
Just a few short days after Samsung announced not one but two “Ultra”-branded devices comes a report that Apple might be about to slap that same label on an upcoming iPhone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone lineup could include its first Ultra model. Apparently there’s a chance it could offer a higher performance camera system, faster chip, and / or a larger display than the Pro Max.
The Verge
Shift Happens celebrates 150 years of typewriters, keyboards, and the people who use them
Shift Happens is a book, launching on Kickstarter today, that attempts to tell the winding story of keyboards: from the conception of the Qwerty layout a century and a half ago, through early computers, to the mechanical keyboard communities of today. It’s the work of Marcin Wichary, a Polish designer...
The Verge
Microsoft Authenticator drops support for Apple Watch
Microsoft Authenticator is ending support for the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, this means you’ll no longer be able to conveniently log in to your connected accounts using just the wearable, as reported earlier by MacRumors. While the app’s 6.7.3 iOS update states that it “removes Microsoft Authenticator from Apple Watch,”...
The Verge
Drop’s latest Lord of the Rings keyboard wants us to give Mordor a chance
Drop is back with a third Lord of the Rings-themed keyboard. But unlike its first two, which drew their language and iconography from the good guy Elves and Dwarves, the third is all about celebrating darkness. The keyboard pairs the Black Speech keycap set — a black-on-grey twist on the Elven set that evokes the language of Mordor (which I will not utter here) — with a special version of Drop’s ENTR keyboard. It’s available to preorder now, with shipping expected mid-April.
