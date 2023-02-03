Read full article on original website
The Verge
Google is still drip-feeding AI into search, Maps, and Translate
Google announced a bunch of AI-enabled search, Maps, and Translate updates as part of its Google presents: Live from Paris event on Wednesday. While it showed off a brief demo of “Bard,” the ChatGPT-rivaling AI chatbot-style search powered by its LaMDA technology, most of the features focused on features we’ve already seen, like “visual search” implementations that expand Google Lens, a more immersive version of Google Maps, and a Google Translate that is better at understanding context.
The Verge
All the news from Microsoft’s February AI event
Microsoft is holding an event on February 7th to “share some progress on a few exciting projects,” according to CEO Satya Nadella. The company is expected to announce its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, which started appearing for some users last week. If it does, this may be the...
The Verge
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
The Verge
Microsoft thinks AI can beat Google at search — CEO Satya Nadella explains why
I’m coming to you from Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, where just a few hours ago, Microsoft announced that the next version of the Bing search engine would be powered by OpenAI, the company that makes ChatGPT. There’s also a new version of the Edge web browser with OpenAI chat tech in a window that can help you browse and understand web pages.
The Verge
Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI
Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
The Verge
WhatsApp adds new status features, hoping you’ll use them
Meta is adding several new features to WhatsApp status, which lets you post disappearing pictures and other media. Once the features roll out over the coming weeks, you’ll be able to react to people’s posts with an emoji, limit who can see your status, and post voice messages.
The Verge
Monday’s top tech news: an ultra year for tech?
Just a few short days after Samsung announced not one but two “Ultra”-branded devices comes a report that Apple might be about to slap that same label on an upcoming iPhone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone lineup could include its first Ultra model. Apparently there’s a chance it could offer a higher performance camera system, faster chip, and / or a larger display than the Pro Max.
The Verge
The new Microsoft Bing will sometimes misrepresent the info it finds
Search engines are about to change in a very important way: when you type in a query and get an official-looking answer, it might be wrong — because an AI chatbot created it. Today, Microsoft announced a new version of its Bing search engine that will provide “complete answers”...
The Verge
Google shows off new AI search features, but a ChatGPT rival is still weeks away
Google demoed its latest advances in AI search at a live event in Paris on Wednesday — but the features pale in comparison to Microsoft’s announcement yesterday of the “new Bing,” which the company has demoed extensively to the press and offered limited public access to.
The Verge
Sonos CEO says Amazon, Google aren’t ‘doing anything interesting’ in audio
During Sonos’ Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence expressed the usual optimism about his company’s financial performance, sales momentum, and upcoming product roadmap. This man really loves the word “flywheel,” folks. But he also took clear jabs at Big Tech competitors, including Amazon, Google, and Apple, for barely putting up a fight in recent months.
The Verge
Google’s head of VR is leaving to form an AI company with the former co-CEO of Salesforce
Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of its forward-looking Labs division, is leaving the company to found an AI startup, as announced in a post on Bavor’s LinkedIn on Wednesday. Longtime Verge readers may recognize Bavor as the face of many of Google’s virtual reality and augmented reality plans,...
The Verge
Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories are a tradeoff
Like many people, I have invisible accessibility needs. I’m not in constant barely bearable pain these days (I used to be!), but certain movements come at a physical cost: sustained reaching, hunching over a laptop — things like that. The complicating factor is that I hate using computer...
The Verge
Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard, with wider availability in ‘coming weeks’
It’s official: Google is working on a ChatGPT competitor named Bard. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced the project in a blog post today, describing the tool as an “experimental conversational AI service” that will answer users’ queries and take part in conversations. The software will be available to a group of “trusted testers” today, says Pichai, before becoming “more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.”
The Verge
OnePlus is officially getting into the tablet game with the OnePlus Pad
OnePlus’ debut tablet, the OnePlus Pad, has been officially announced… sort of. Today, the Oppo subbrand is detailing the tablet’s specs alongside the OnePlus 11 smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and OnePlus Keyboard, but it’s not ready to announce pricing just yet. It’ll be available to preorder in North America, Europe, and India in April.
The Verge
Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing is open for everyone to try starting today
Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing experience will be available today for everybody as a “limited preview” on desktop. You’ll have a limited number of queries that you can use with it, but you will be able to sign up for full access soon. If you visit Bing.com,...
The Verge
Hands-on with the new Bing: Microsoft’s step beyond ChatGPT
One of the first questions I asked Edge’s new “compose” feature was to write a resignation letter for my boss in a funny tone and with the main reason being that I felt my job was being replaced by AI. The letter it generated is impressive and genuinely funny:
The Verge
Meta’s VR hellscape might soon be invaded by children
Meta’s planning to open up Horizon Worlds to users aged 13 to 17, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. In an internal memo viewed by the outlet, Meta says it wants to make the virtual reality-based social platform available to younger users as early as next month.
The Verge
Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
The Verge
OnePlus 11 5G review: a great phone that’s a tough sell
Who among us didn’t pick up a new pandemic hobby only to lose interest a couple of years later? Only OnePlus didn’t pick up furniture upcycling — instead, it’s spent the last few years trying to reinvent itself as a flagship phone maker rather than a flagship killer.
