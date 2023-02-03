Read full article on original website
How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Tracking Device
In our seemingly crime-ridden world, there's nothing more reassuring than knowing the whereabouts of your loved ones at any given time. Unfortunately, dedicated GPS trackers can be a bit pricey. Luckily, you don't need to buy one if you've got an old Android phone. It's surprisingly easy to do, and all you really need is the right app and configuration. Not only will you get a tracking device that won't break the bank but you will also help reduce the world's electronic waste by using your old phone that's only collecting dust on the shelf.
Why You Need To Use Google Chrome's Enhanced Safe Browsing Mode
Delivering data security while also maintaining a straightforward, simple user experience can be a daunting task for tech companies. Customers expect companies to offer comprehensive, reliable services without exposing private data. That's a delicate balance. Service providers don't always nail it. Google, which has a business built on both making...
Here's How To Get Access To Microsoft's New Bing Chat AI Preview
Microsoft has introduced Bing Chat, and it is letting users test it out in the form of a preview. Here's how to sign up and get access to the AI feature.
The Hidden Costs Of 'Buy Now Pay Later' Apps
The realm of personal finance has always been inundated with innovative ways to make purchases and leverage capital. From the establishment of credit, to the use of collateralized assets to increase buying power, finance and new ideas go hand in hand. This can be seen in the cryptocurrency world where new crossover perks are making their way into consumers' hands, as well.
4 Ways To Easily Open The SIM Card Slot On Your iPhone
New iPhones come with a SIM ejector tool in the box, as long as it's included in the models available to your region (unless, of course, you have the new iPhones with eSIMs). It's a tiny metal object with a pointy tip that fits into the tiny slot on the side of the iPhone where the SIM tray is located. The SIM tray is a narrow oval slot with a tiny hole in it, and it's on the right side of most iPhones. It blends into the side of the phone and you might not see it if you're using a phone case. On earlier iPhone models, you'll find it on the bottom edge of the phone.
Microsoft Is Talking About The AI Risks Everyone Would Rather Ignore
Microsoft's most recent live event went into great detail on the future of AI on the company's products. As covered by The Verge's liveblog of the event (for unknown reasons, Microsoft elected not to livestream) the company displayed ways AI tools in Windows and Bing could improve everything from home cooking to web design. Unlike many other companies, however, Microsoft also addressed the potentially negative impacts of AI as a widely available tool.
Twitter Hit With Outage As Users Complain About Broken Features
Twitter is experiencing yet another outage, one that appears to be affecting users around the world and across various platforms, including on mobile.
Google's Bard Just Gave An Expensive Lesson On AI's Big Problem
Microsoft and Google are currently locked in a race to get a conversational AI added to their respective search engines, and at this time, it looks like Microsoft's Bing Chat will beat Google's Bard to the punch. Both companies introduced their products and some details on their plans over the past couple of days, though neither chatbot is fully available for anyone to use quite yet. Despite that, Microsoft and Google have shown demonstrations of their AIs in action, and they look pretty impressive.
Is It Safe To Use A Phone Charger To Charge The Steam Deck?
Your Steam Deck uses a USB-C charger just like your phone, but would it be safe to use your phone charger on your gaming rig? We have the answer for you.
Excel Shortcuts You Should Know On Mac
Microsoft Excel is an everyday piece of software for many of us, and finding things in it can be a pain. Learn some macOS keyboard shortcuts to make it easier.
Microsoft Answers Google Bard With Surprise Event, And ChatGPT May Be On The Docket
Microsoft has announced an event happening on February 7 during which the company will share details about "progress on a few exciting projects." The event, first reported by The Verge, will likely be about ChatGPT-related advances and how they are going to be an integral part of Microsoft products like Bing Search and the Office suite in the near future.
What To Do If Your Windows 10 PC Keeps Disconnecting From Wi-Fi
If you're having trouble keeping your Wi-Fi connected with your Windows 10 PC, we have a few suggestions for things you can try to correct the trouble.
Microsoft Introduces Bing Chat, A New ChatGPT-Like Tool To Answer Any And Every Question
Coming to the next-generation capabilities, Microsoft is baking a dedicated chat experience in Bing that is capable of writing emails, penning LinkedIn posts, planning full-fledged travel itineraries, detailing meal plans with specific dietary needs, and more. Users can even ask it to generate music trivia game plans. Microsoft is pushing it as a co-pilot experience for web browsing in Edge. The supercharged Bing chat system lives as a sidebar in Microsoft's Edge browser, and it will do a lot more than what ChatGPT is currently capable of. With Bing chat, Microsoft is taking ChatGPT's skills to the next level by letting an AI engine combine web search activity and present it in an interactive format.
