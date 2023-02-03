ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court TV’s Next Case: Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial

By Katie McLaughlin
 6 days ago

VIDEO: Aiden Fucci is being tried as an adult in the fatal stabbing if his 13-year-old classmate, Tristyn Bailey. (2/2/23)

Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial: Inside Aiden Fucci’s Guilty Plea

Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci is now 16. He was 14 at the time of the killing. Court TV's Matt Johnson, who was in the courtroom, explains what happened in court today. (2/6/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Was Maggie Murdaugh Lured to Her Death?

Text messages between Alex and Maggie Murdaugh indicate that Alex wanted Maggie to come to the family's home on Moselle Road. It's not completely clear why, but Alex did tell her that his father was in hospice. (2/2/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
