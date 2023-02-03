Multi-phase development under construction in northwest Bozeman

A multi-phase project in north Bozeman is expected to bring plenty of commercial and residential properties to the area.

Peter Vanderloos is the owner of Black Orchid , a hot yoga studio in Billings, who is now ready to expand his business to Bozeman.

“We had gone up to Bozeman and we're looking at spaces in 2019. And then of course COVID hit and that all came to a screeching halt,” says Vanderloos. “I feel like it's been a process and Bozeman was always the next spot.”

Bryan Klein is the Owner/ CEO of Providence, the developer for the 160 acres site called Northwest Crossing. Construction broke ground on the first building last fall.

“This is our first commercial building, building I, approximately 23,000 square feet,” says Klein.

Phase one of the project taking place on the corner of Cottonwood Road and Oak Street is seeing 150,000 square feet of commercial space under construction as well as site work being done on more than 300 apartments.

Phase two of the project will feature over 350 homes closer to Baxter Lane, and in phase three they plan to build more than 300 units of housing.

“When fully built out we'll have approximately 1,000 residential doors within the community as well as over 150,000 square feet of commercial space and 11 different commercial buildings,” says Klein.

Klein says the residential buildings will help with the housing need, but the commercial portion of the project will benefit those in the part of town who must drive closer to the center of Bozeman for services.

“In this neighborhood commercial center is going to help meet a lot of demand in that regard. Especially for the high school kids for lunch,” says Klein. “Just having your services here means that people in this neighborhood won't have to drive to Huffine Lane or to downtown and run 19th street, they can walk over here.”

Vanderloos says he’s excited to expand across the state and integrate into the new community.

“We're just excited—excited to now partner up with a lot of local businesses in Bozeman and just do what we do,” says Vanderloos.

The residential portion and commercial component of the project that are under construction are expected to be completed in late 2023 to early 2024.