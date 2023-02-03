ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeGye_0kap1mIe00

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash.

Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive.

“It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.”

Excavator damages Huffine Mill Road bridge; closes Wendover Avenue

The crash report says he was doing 85 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone when he slammed into another vehicle.

“Respond on EMS Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive motor vehicle accident in reference to a truck and a van,” said dispatchers to first responders.

“Number of injuries is 2 significant traumas . We also can land a helicopter right here next to the scene.”

The driver of the vehicle hit did fail to yield according to police.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Rockingham county commissioner Don Powell’s business sits feet away from the crash site so he heard the fast-moving car and the impact.

“There was one that was still in the vehicle that couldn’t get out he was the one who had some fractures. They had two out who had minor cuts they were all great young men,” said Powell.

He tried to help the victims.

“Immediately I ran out. I keep a little medical kit in my truck. I used to be an EMT and a fireman all that stuff. I encountered the first young man who had some serious facial  injuries,” he said.

“It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.”

More than a dozen other drivers came across the scene.

“It was a sad situation. I feel bad for those young men and their families, but it was refreshing to see the comradery this county exhibits when things happen,” said Powell.

The driver and one passenger are out of the hospital.

The two others needed surgery but will be ok.

Two of the boys are members of the Reidsville high school basketball teams.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem holds community meeting on gun violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem held a community meeting to address the rise in gun violence Tuesday evening. It was hosted by councilmember Barbara Burke of the Northeast ward. This comes as the city saw nine homicides in January. The meeting was held at Galilee Missionary Baptist...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
GREENSBORO, NC
pmg-va.com

Fugitive apprehended by multiple agencies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Mittman, 42, formerly of Galax, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 6. The agencies were directed to Mittman by the Galax Police Department, according...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
FOX8 News

No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem. According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road. Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash

ASHEBORO N.C. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver attempting to pass another car early this morning. According to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at 5:38 am, On Monday, February 6th, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Schools across Piedmont see increased need for counselors

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School counselors are emphasizing the growing need to focus on mental health in the classrooms three years after the start of the pandemic. “We are intervening too late. We have to go upstream,” said Meredith Draughn, a counselor at B. Everett Jordan Elementary School. Draughn was named the 2023 national […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy