4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash.

Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive.

“It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.”

The crash report says he was doing 85 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone when he slammed into another vehicle.

“Respond on EMS Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive motor vehicle accident in reference to a truck and a van,” said dispatchers to first responders.

“Number of injuries is 2 significant traumas . We also can land a helicopter right here next to the scene.”

The driver of the vehicle hit did fail to yield according to police.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Rockingham county commissioner Don Powell’s business sits feet away from the crash site so he heard the fast-moving car and the impact.

“There was one that was still in the vehicle that couldn’t get out he was the one who had some fractures. They had two out who had minor cuts they were all great young men,” said Powell.

He tried to help the victims.

“Immediately I ran out. I keep a little medical kit in my truck. I used to be an EMT and a fireman all that stuff. I encountered the first young man who had some serious facial injuries,” he said.

More than a dozen other drivers came across the scene.

“It was a sad situation. I feel bad for those young men and their families, but it was refreshing to see the comradery this county exhibits when things happen,” said Powell.

The driver and one passenger are out of the hospital.

The two others needed surgery but will be ok.

Two of the boys are members of the Reidsville high school basketball teams.

