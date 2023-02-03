ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Arguments complete in Huntsville woman’s murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In day two of Aleshia Parker’s murder trial, the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Parker is on trial for the shooting death of her infant son Dante Parker in 2018. Prosecutors say Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband, when the gun went off and killed Dante.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa officer exchanges gunfire with domestic violence suspect following chase

The Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Investigators say this started with a chase involving a domestic violence suspect. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett, crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident began...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield

Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cash reward offered for information on deadly shooting of 19-year-old

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Sylacauga last month. Central Alabama Crimestoppers said it is offering the cash reward for any information that helps identify a suspect in the. death of Cameron Dontae Rogers. The...
SYLACAUGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect shoots himself after police chase ends in Ensley

The search for a Birmingham homicide suspect ended with a chase and crash in west Birmingham. Investigators saw Andrew Goldsmith IV inside a Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith is wanted in connection to a January homicide that killed a pregnant woman and injured two children.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Driver, pedestrian killed in Ensley car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning crash in Ensley Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a sedan struck a utility pole and a pedestrian around 4:28 a.m. on 19th Street at Avenue I. The pedestrian, unidentified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
WAFF

Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man dead after shooting at housing complex

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Sylacauga. Devadney Sanchez Lauderdale, aka "Pookie" was found in the yard at 189 Sherwood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Complex by officers responding to a call of gunshots on February 5, 2023. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders before...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder conviction upheld by Attorney General Marshall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a Huntsville murder conviction. Sherman Moore was convicted in 2022 of murdering William Matthews in 2019. Evidence at the trial showed that on Feb. 17, 2019, Matthews was at a friend’s home...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

