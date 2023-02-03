Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Houghton County eateries to host food-themed MTU Winter Carnival all-nighter event
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Winter Carnival week has arrived, and with it comes a variety of detailed snow statues, all built around this year’s event theme of food. Students will work in the upcoming all-night build to complete their statues. Like in years past,...
WLUC
Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
WLUC
Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County dental office will be celebrating February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month. On Tuesday, Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn will provide free dental care for kids 18 and under in honor of “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The office will do fillings, cleanings, extractions, sealants, and fluoride.
WLUC
Aspirus UP hospitals continue sustainability efforts with new hydroponic gardens
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Aspirus Health’s Upper Peninsula hospitals are trying their hand at sustainable gardening with the introduction of vertical hydroponic gardens. These new gardens are part of Aspirus Health’s systemwide environmental sustainability initiative. “The gardens allow us to grow food locally through a sustainable, organic and...
WLUC
UPDATE: ‘Enough is enough’: Baraga County prosecutor nixes plea bargain offers for meth charges
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Prosecutor Joseph O’Leary went into more detail with TV6 on Tuesday about his reasons behind removing plea bargain offers for meth distribution-related offenses. “I can honestly say that not a day goes by where I don’t get another police report involving possession...
Comments / 0