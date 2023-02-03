Read full article on original website
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
Kane noncommittal about Blackhawks future ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane said he's still undecided on what he wants to do before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 3, but admits he's thought about the possibility of playing with a team other than the Chicago Blackhawks. When asked which team would be...
Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game
Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
Huberdeau needs to be 'way better' for Flames
DETROIT -- When the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game came to South Florida on Saturday, the Florida Panthers' all-time leading scorer wasn't there. Jonathan Huberdeau spent his recent break in the Bahamas and Miami instead. "It was good to get some sun," Huberdeau said Wednesday. The 29-year-old forward is still...
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
My 25 All-Time Best Defensemen | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his 25 best defensemen, plus a few honorable mentions. This is as tough as it gets. Picking the Devils best defenseman means that I have to decide which of the two Scotts gets the Number One spot and, of course, by the inevitable process of elimination, who's the runner-up?
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
PWHPA Announces 2022-23 Championship Weekend In Partnership With LA Kings
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Coachella Valley Firebirds -announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert from March 10-12.
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
Dustin Brown's Top Career Hits
On Day 2 of Dustin Brown Appreciation Week, we feature his biggest hits!. Across Dustin Brown's 1,296-game career, the Ithica, New York native provided the Kings with plenty of great emotions and memories. On Day 2 of Dustin Brown Appreciation Week, we highlight the physical play that the two-time Stanley Cup champion brought to the rink every night. Brown's physical play set him apart from the pack as come retirement, Brown held the NHL record for most hits all-time with 3,632.
Final Buzzer: Hook, Line, Sinker
The Kraken went to Long Island hoping to secure their third series sweep of the season (Buffalo, Pittsburgh), but it was not to be. Seattle faced adversity early losing Andre Burakovsky to a lower-body injury less than a minute into the game. And while Martin Jones made some big saves, lapses in the Kraken's defensive game allowed the Islanders to build a multi-goal lead they would never relinquish.
3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out Kraken 4-0 in Horvat's Home Debut
The Islanders bury four goals in fourth straight victory, while Bo Horvat scores in home debut. UBS Arena was buzzing on Tuesday night with loud ovations for three reasons: Bo Horvat's first goal as an Islander, Ilya Sorokin's stellar 31-save shutout, but most importantly, the Islanders' fourth consecutive win. Nine...
Nuts & Bolts: Sharks in town to wrap up the back-to-back
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sharks on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov. Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn. Ross Colton - Nick Paul...
Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"
With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS
FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
Preview: Arizona Returns to Action with Monday Contest Versus Minnesota
Feb. 6, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes open the post-All-Star Break portion of their schedule with a Monday night meeting against the Minnesota Wild. It's the third of four head-to-head matchups with the Wild this season and the first in Arizona.
Making Hockey for Everyone
Ryan Reaves and Matt Dumba are just a few of the BIPOC players working toward change and diversity in the game. The racial slur seared across the ice and into an 11-year-old Matt Dumba's brain. It cut deep into his core. What made that memory worse were the tears welled up in his mom's eyes as he told her what happened.
The Backcheck: Home winning streak ends with OT loss to San Jose
The Tampa Bay Lightning saw its franchise record, 12-game home winning streak come to an end Tuesday evening when the team dropped its second contest in as many nights with a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. Following Monday night's 7-1 loss to the Florida Panthers down in...
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
Recap: 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic
LAVAL - The stars of tomorrow touched down in Laval this weekend for the 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic and they did not disappoint. 48 participants representing 32 teams across the American Hockey League shone bright on the league's biggest stage, but perhaps none brighter than the Laval Rocket's Alex Belzile and Anthony Richard.
