Las Vegas, NV

NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games

By David Suggs
 6 days ago
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon

Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday game

The Kyrie Irving trade has now gone through. While the trade was reported on Sunday afternoon, it wasn't made official until Monday evening because the Nets were said to be "evaluating opportunities" to expand it with a third team. It ended up being a two-team deal, with Irving and Markieff Morris headed to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future picks.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums & other facts to know

Each year, the entire sports world descends upon one city for the biggest game in all of American sports: the Super Bowl. This year, it will be held at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz. The multi-purpose stadium opened in 2006 and can hold more than 70,000 fans at maximum capacity. It will be packed this Sunday when the Eagles take on Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
GLENDALE, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture

The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Suns time, TV channel and live stream

As the dust settles from a weekend of drama, the Nets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Suns. It's a big night for Phoenix, which returns Devin Booker to the lineup as the star guard returns after missing six weeks of action with a groin injury. While the Suns return a star, the Nets continue to adjust to life without one as Tuesday marks the second game of the post-Kyrie Irving era.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

'I think it's coming in the elite game, I think it'll come fairly quickly'

Former British & Irish Lion Ben Kay believes that the lowering of the tackle height that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) are introducing in grassroots rugby is ‘coming’ for the elite game. The RFU’s handling of plans to lower tackle height in the community game have faced criticism...
ng-sportingnews.com

2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade

The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Todd Grisham? Announcer & voice of Undisputed boxing game continues rise from WWE, ESPN, DAZN

Boxing fans have been waiting since 2011 for a new video game featuring the sport. Now, their patience has paid off. The Undisputed video game recently had an Early Access reveal on PC. Not only will fans get to play as boxing’s past greats, but as the future of the sport. Along with fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Muhammad Ali, fans can hear a new age of commentary. That includes a familiar face for combat sports fans.
ng-sportingnews.com

LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony

Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
OHIO STATE

