NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
ng-sportingnews.com
The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon
Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
ng-sportingnews.com
Howie Roseman's Super Bowl redemption: How Eagles GM survived draft mistakes, 'Fire Howie' chants in return to top
If the Eagles win Super Bowl 57, it will complete a story of redemption. Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl title five years ago, but the seasons since have been anything but smooth sailing. The Eagles won just four games in 2020 before turning to one of the NFL's youngest...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream for Wednesday game
The Kyrie Irving trade has now gone through. While the trade was reported on Sunday afternoon, it wasn't made official until Monday evening because the Nets were said to be "evaluating opportunities" to expand it with a third team. It ended up being a two-team deal, with Irving and Markieff Morris headed to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future picks.
ng-sportingnews.com
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? List of locations, stadiums & other facts to know
Each year, the entire sports world descends upon one city for the biggest game in all of American sports: the Super Bowl. This year, it will be held at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz. The multi-purpose stadium opened in 2006 and can hold more than 70,000 fans at maximum capacity. It will be packed this Sunday when the Eagles take on Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Eagles fans can thank Andy Reid for Jalen Hurts: Chiefs coach's fingerprints remain on Philly roster
They might be foes on the field, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a hand in putting together the Eagles' Super Bowl 57 roster. Some key pillars remain from Reid's time in Philadelphia — Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce. Another one was erected years after Reid left the City of Brotherly Love, with assistance from Reid.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Donna Kelce won't take part in the Super Bowl 57 coin toss despite viral petition
Mother's Day came early for Donna Kelce. She will get to watch her two sons, Travis and Jason, face off against one another in the Super Bowl. The game will a family reunion of sorts for the Kelces, who are certain to have a horde of relatives in the stands.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bill Belichick praises Tom Brady's talent, memory in podcast interview with retired QB: 'The greatest player'
For years, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were a coach and quarterback duo that haunted the rest of the NFL. Days after Brady's (second) retirement, Belichick joined his former QB on his podcast to discuss what it was like coaching him. On the "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald...
ng-sportingnews.com
Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture
The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Stars vs. Wild? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night's slate
It's an all-Central Division matchup on national TV tonight, as the Stars host the Wild on TNT. Looking at the standings, these clubs are two of the top three teams in the division. Dallas sits in first place with 68 points, while Minnesota is in third with 58. Jason Robertson...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Suns time, TV channel and live stream
As the dust settles from a weekend of drama, the Nets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Suns. It's a big night for Phoenix, which returns Devin Booker to the lineup as the star guard returns after missing six weeks of action with a groin injury. While the Suns return a star, the Nets continue to adjust to life without one as Tuesday marks the second game of the post-Kyrie Irving era.
ng-sportingnews.com
Alex Caruso trade rumors: Every playoff team should be targeting Bulls guard ahead of 2023 deadline
Could a 6-4 guard who has started in only one-fifth of his career games and averaged under six points per game this year be one of the most pivotal pieces moved before the 2023 trade deadline?. That idea might seem absurd, but watch a few minutes of Alex Caruso's frenetic...
ng-sportingnews.com
'I think it's coming in the elite game, I think it'll come fairly quickly'
Former British & Irish Lion Ben Kay believes that the lowering of the tackle height that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) are introducing in grassroots rugby is ‘coming’ for the elite game. The RFU’s handling of plans to lower tackle height in the community game have faced criticism...
ng-sportingnews.com
2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade
The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Todd Grisham? Announcer & voice of Undisputed boxing game continues rise from WWE, ESPN, DAZN
Boxing fans have been waiting since 2011 for a new video game featuring the sport. Now, their patience has paid off. The Undisputed video game recently had an Early Access reveal on PC. Not only will fans get to play as boxing’s past greats, but as the future of the sport. Along with fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Muhammad Ali, fans can hear a new age of commentary. That includes a familiar face for combat sports fans.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony
Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
