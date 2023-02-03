ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Aspirus UP hospitals continue sustainability efforts with new hydroponic gardens

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Aspirus Health’s Upper Peninsula hospitals are trying their hand at sustainable gardening with the introduction of vertical hydroponic gardens. These new gardens are part of Aspirus Health’s systemwide environmental sustainability initiative. “The gardens allow us to grow food locally through a sustainable, organic and...
IRONWOOD, MI
WLUC

Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County dental office will be celebrating February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month. On Tuesday, Northern Trails Dental Care in Gwinn will provide free dental care for kids 18 and under in honor of “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The office will do fillings, cleanings, extractions, sealants, and fluoride.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Hancock CHS to hold 4th annual Special Olympics basketball game

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Central High School (HCHS) is preparing to host its fourth annual Special Olympics Unified basketball game. The school is designated as a Unified Champion School by the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Unified Program aims to promote social inclusion through activities such as sports. On...
HANCOCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy