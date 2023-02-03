ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New bill may squash proposed Pierce County airport plans

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington legislature greenlit a commission to site a new airport, and now, there's a legislative push to kill the group and start over. While the year 2050 seems like a long time away, state aviation experts say Washington will outgrow The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by that year. Back in 2019, the state began talks to seek a new location that would build a new airport that would alleviate the expected congestion.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SEATTLE - King County and the City of Seattle on Monday officially dropped their COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Employees with the city and county must no longer provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, effective immediately. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday, following guidance from Public Health – Seattle & King County.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle violent crime rates

We continue to track the rising crime rates and Seattle police released their final 2022 report. While crime is on the rise, it's violent crime numbers that are catching our eye.
SEATTLE, WA
More than $17M worth of drugs seized in 2022 by King County deputies

BURIEN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office said more than $17 million worth drugs were seized by the agency last year and officials continue to ramp up their efforts in keeping them off the streets. On Monday, Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson gave a progress report and...
KING COUNTY, WA
Suspect arrested after threatening Bellevue construction workers with rifle

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police arrested a 74-year-old man for threatening construction workers with a rifle late Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect wielded a semi-automatic rifle and threatened workers at a site near 106th Ave NE and NE 12th St. A large police response was mobilized to the area...
BELLEVUE, WA
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified

SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
SEATTLE, WA
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
Inside the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake

More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the rubble after Turkey, Syria's devastatingly deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Maximillian Dixon with the Military Department's Emergency Management Division joins Good Day Seattle to describe what an earthquake of similar strength would impact people in Western Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving

SEATTLE - A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.
SEATTLE, WA

