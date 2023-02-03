Read full article on original website
New bill may squash proposed Pierce County airport plans
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington legislature greenlit a commission to site a new airport, and now, there's a legislative push to kill the group and start over. While the year 2050 seems like a long time away, state aviation experts say Washington will outgrow The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by that year. Back in 2019, the state began talks to seek a new location that would build a new airport that would alleviate the expected congestion.
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate
SEATTLE - King County and the City of Seattle on Monday officially dropped their COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Employees with the city and county must no longer provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, effective immediately. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday, following guidance from Public Health – Seattle & King County.
Seattle violent crime rates
We continue to track the rising crime rates and Seattle police released their final 2022 report. While crime is on the rise, it's violent crime numbers that are catching our eye.
King County Prosecutor's Office filed 764 criminal charges in January
The office said they're filing between 20 to 30 felony cases every day. A bulk of the cases involved violent crime and repeat property crime.
Former head of drainage district sentenced for stealing flood control tax dollars
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - The former commissioner of a King County drainage district for over 35 years has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to steal tax dollars meant for flood control efforts. According to court records and testimony at trial, 70-year-old Allan Thomas and his wife stole over...
Suspect in brutal 2019 domestic violence stabbing found in Mexico; extradited to Seattle
SEATTLE - Editor's note: Some details of this case may be graphic for viewers. A suspect who has been on the run since 2019 for allegedly stabbing his then-girlfriend repeatedly with a 12-inch butcher knife has been located and arrested in Mexico, and was extradited back to Seattle to face charges.
More than $17M worth of drugs seized in 2022 by King County deputies
BURIEN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office said more than $17 million worth drugs were seized by the agency last year and officials continue to ramp up their efforts in keeping them off the streets. On Monday, Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson gave a progress report and...
Pierce County ME's Office needs help identifying deceased man
Investigators need help identifying a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Tacoma last June. The Medical Examiner's Office released a new sketch.
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
Suspect arrested after threatening Bellevue construction workers with rifle
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police arrested a 74-year-old man for threatening construction workers with a rifle late Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect wielded a semi-automatic rifle and threatened workers at a site near 106th Ave NE and NE 12th St. A large police response was mobilized to the area...
Several pets killed in Snohomish County house fire
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. Everyone was able to get out but some pets were killed and others are missing.
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
Inside the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake
More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the rubble after Turkey, Syria's devastatingly deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Maximillian Dixon with the Military Department's Emergency Management Division joins Good Day Seattle to describe what an earthquake of similar strength would impact people in Western Washington.
SPD: Witness praised for chasing suspect who tried stealing elderly woman's car
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man who stole an elderly woman’s purse and cellphone in downtown Seattle on Monday, and they say they could not have done it without the help of a witness who chased the suspect down. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2:00...
Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in the neck turns himself in to Seattle police
SEATTLE - A man has been charged with first-degree assault after police say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times. Around 1:17 a.m. Seattle Police responded to reports that a person had been stabbed outside a restaurant. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her neck and face.
Marysville Police looking to ID 2 suspects who broke into Won's Asian Market
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The owners of Won’s Asian Market in Marysville are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects who broke into their store around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. The store has only been operating for about eight months. As soon as the two...
SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving
SEATTLE - A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.
Recently promoted dancers with Pacific Northwest Ballet reflect on Black achievement in the performing arts
SEATTLE - As FOX 13 continues to celebrate Black History Month, we take a look at the achievements made in the performing arts. The world-renowned Pacific Northwest Ballet recently promoted its very first Black female soloist and primary dancers. Grace, elegance, power. Those words can be used to describe dancers...
SPD: Man in custody may have attacked two women in Seattle on separate occasions
SEATTLE - Police have arrested a man who they say committed two separate broad-daylight attacks on women in Seattle in a little more than 24 hours. At least one of those attacks was a sexual assault. Investigators told FOX 13 News that the suspect already had a warrant for a...
