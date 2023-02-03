PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington legislature greenlit a commission to site a new airport, and now, there's a legislative push to kill the group and start over. While the year 2050 seems like a long time away, state aviation experts say Washington will outgrow The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by that year. Back in 2019, the state began talks to seek a new location that would build a new airport that would alleviate the expected congestion.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO