“It’ll be easier for all the parents”: Danville families are hoping change after board votes down bus company

Families, staff urge Urbana School Board to reopen Wiley Elementary after asbestos removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans to close an Urbana elementary school next year stirred emotions in the board room Tuesday night. The administration says it needs to remove asbestos in the building, and families say they need to know whether Wiley Elementary will reopen after. Student placement was one of the biggest points of contention. […]
Champaign Police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
A day in the life of a Wildlife Medical Clinic manager
Ever wonder what a day in the life of a manager at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic looks like? We’re meeting the new managers at the clinic and learning why they wanted this role. 1008 W Hazelwood Dr, Urbana, IL, United States, 61802. https://vetmed.illinois.edu/wildlife/
Urbana School District hosting job fair
We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
Trespasser shoots, kills Hoopeston horse
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Hoopeston family is mourning the death of their family horse, Apache. AJ Garrison, the Apache’s owner, said someone shot and killed him earlier this week. Kristy Garrison, his mom, said on Facebook the horse was discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning. Someone had apparently trespassed on A.J.’s […]
One Mahomet street under boil order
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that a boil order has been issued for Oakwood Dr. and a portion of Golf Dr. in Mahomet’s Parkhill subdivision. The water district said that any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes. […]
Economy losing billions due to childcare, how Central Illinois parents are coping
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– Many families know the struggle of juggling work and childcare. It’s not a new issue. But a new study shows how much it is impacting the US economy. A new study from non-profit, ReadyNation, reports the US economy is losing $122 billion dollars a year when parents miss work from inadequate […]
Unit 4’s board president discusses the future of Schools of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Unit 4 School District is tackling socioeconomic segregation. Over the past five months, district leaders heard comments from families about potential solutions. Monday, for the first time – WCIA-3 crews brought questions directly to the school board. Members were unable to discuss the matter before voting to “protect the […]
Crisis Nursery reduces overnight care services
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery in Urbana is reducing its overnight care services in February, the childcare facility announced on Monday. In a press release, Executive Director Stephanie Record said the change is necessary due to a staffing shortage. However, the crisis line will remain available 24/7 and she said families who need help […]
U.S. Marine Band member, Monticello native, to lead student concert
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello and Urbana High Schools are teaming up to host a special concert on Wednesday with a special guest. Master Gunnery Sergeant John Mula is a Monticello native and a member of the United States Marine Band. Nicknamed “The President’s Own,” the band’s mission is to perform for the President of […]
Rescue center shares updates, naming contest for Springfield mountain lion
CENTER POINT, IND. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources detected a mountain lion in the Springfield area last October. The feline was then tranquilized and moved to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Ind. Now, the feline needs a name. The rescue center shared on Facebook that they want everyone to […]
U of I Police investigating Peeping Tom shower incident at dorm
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after they said a man was caught entering women’s shower areas at a dorm hall Sunday morning. Officials said the incident happened between 3 and 5:30 a.m. at Oglesby Hall, one of two buildings that make up the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The […]
Garden Hills streetlighting project begins next week in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that work on the city’s Garden Hills Streetlighting Project is scheduled to begin next week. Crews from Champaign Signal and Lighting (CSL) will begin on the north end of the neighborhood and progress to the south by installing underground conduit throughout the Garden Hills neighborhood. It […]
The Dixie Flyer Band takes the ciStage
We enjoy the music of the Dixie Flyer Band all hour! Check out their upcoming shows below:
Eastern Illinois Food Bank Making Stop at Mark Denman School; Sat Feb 11th 9:30 – 10:30 AM
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 02/11/2023 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
Man commits armed pizza robbery in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of the pizza he was delivering on Monday. Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Zeiter Court and Griffin Street. The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza to an address in that […]
Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
Champaign Fire adding new fire trucks to its fleet
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign’s Fire Department is replacing two trucks in its fleet, working to keep its technology up-to-date and keep you safe when they respond to calls. During the week, they’re training and preparing to use the new vehicles. Firefighters are learning how to use the pumps and the new features that their […]
Pavement replacement closing part of Urbana street
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Church Street in Urbana will be closed to traffic for the next week as crews remove and replace the pavement. Construction will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday between North Orchard and North McCullough Streets. Access will be maintained to properties located in this stretch of Church Street, but […]
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
