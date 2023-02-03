ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update

With Derek Carr on his way out of Las Vegas, one team has shown significant interest. This comes in the New Orleans Saints. The Saints find themselves firmly in the quarterback market. Adding a proven QB1 in Derek Carr could be the route they are looking to go down. And with a team that is […] The post RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57

It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround

The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with […] The post Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s honest statement on the possibility of coming out of retirement again

On Feb. 1, quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football for the second time in as many years. Because this has been heard before, there are doubts about Brady actually being finished, waiting for an alert that says the QB is returning to action for another season or three. On his […] The post Tom Brady’s honest statement on the possibility of coming out of retirement again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase reveals Joe Burrow’s master plan amid contract extension talks

The Cincinnati Bengals have assembled one of the most explosive young cores in the NFL. But in the near future, several of these players will be due major contract extensions. This includes star quarterback Joe Burrow. But during a recent interview, Ja’Marr Chase made it clear that a plan is already in place to keep […] The post Ja’Marr Chase reveals Joe Burrow’s master plan amid contract extension talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update

The Dallas Cowboys will have very interesting weeks and months ahead in the offseason. Following a shortlived trip in the NFL playoffs, the focus for the Cowboys is on improving their roster which is still laden with talent, including in the backfield with the 1-2 combo of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos

There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire

On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch

Heading into the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is dealing with several injuries. This includes both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. But following a recent update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it appears that the unit could be trending in the right direction for the big game. During the Chiefs […] The post JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie

Tom Brady broke the internet on Monday with a bonkers mirror selfie of him flaunting a pair of signature underwear from his BRADY brand. And later that night, reporters hilariously asked Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce at Super Bowl media availability if he’d buy a pair of the boxers. Kelce admitted he […] The post Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Jets tight end’s eye-opening take on Aaron Rodgers trade

In recent weeks, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has once again found his name in the middle of trade talks. While he could return next season, there also appears to be a chance that he plays elsewhere. With these talks heating up, the one team that he has been linked to the most is […] The post Jets tight end’s eye-opening take on Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski reveals ‘deep down’ love for Bills while fawning over Josh Allen

Rob Gronkowski has no plans of returning to the NFL. Gronkowski did recently admit that he’s a fan of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, per FOX Sports: NFL on Twitter. “My time is passed now. I love the way Josh Allen plays though,” Gronkowski said. “I’m from Buffalo, so when you’re from Buffalo  ya […] The post Rob Gronkowski reveals ‘deep down’ love for Bills while fawning over Josh Allen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Haason Reddick drops 4-word take that’ll fire up Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl 57 vs Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick can’t wait for the big day to come. Less than a week before Reddick and the Eagles square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs down in Glendale for all the marbles in Super Bowl 57, the veteran pass rusher expressed his excitement for the grand event. “I’m […] The post Haason Reddick drops 4-word take that’ll fire up Eagles fans ahead of Super Bowl 57 vs Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy