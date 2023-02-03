ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CNBC

U.S.-China relations just got more fragile

"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
CNBC

U.S. aims to declassify some intel on Chinese surveillance balloons in other countries

The Biden administration is working on declassifying U.S. intelligence that includes details of China flying surveillance balloons above dozens of other countries around the world, according to three administration officials. The effort comes just days after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC

Judge could take months to decide case of Castro-era Cuban debt

Cuba is battling an investment fund over millions of dollars in defaulted sovereign debt that dates back to when Fidel Castro ran the communist island nation. The UK judge in the case will likely take months to make her decision in the case. The trial, which wrapped up last week,...
CNBC

There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC

Solomon Islands ousts official who is critical of close relations with China

A vocal critic of China and leader of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands has been removed from office after a no-confidence vote by the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, premier of the South Pacific nation's Malaita province, is a longtime critic...
CNBC

Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires

"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
CNBC

Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
CNBC

Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
CNBC

Tesla announces investor day for March 1

Tesla announces plans for an investor day on March 1, where Musk says he'll announce the third part of his 'master plan.' With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.

