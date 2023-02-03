Read full article on original website
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Solar tech company Nextracker prices above range at $24 a share in good sign for IPO market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
U.S.-China relations just got more fragile
"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
U.S. explores working with India to increase economic competition against China, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering collaborating with India on certain manufacturing jobs in order to boost competition against China. Raimondo told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to...
U.S. aims to declassify some intel on Chinese surveillance balloons in other countries
The Biden administration is working on declassifying U.S. intelligence that includes details of China flying surveillance balloons above dozens of other countries around the world, according to three administration officials. The effort comes just days after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk promised him multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. CEO Elon Musk...
Judge could take months to decide case of Castro-era Cuban debt
Cuba is battling an investment fund over millions of dollars in defaulted sovereign debt that dates back to when Fidel Castro ran the communist island nation. The UK judge in the case will likely take months to make her decision in the case. The trial, which wrapped up last week,...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
Solomon Islands ousts official who is critical of close relations with China
A vocal critic of China and leader of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands has been removed from office after a no-confidence vote by the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, premier of the South Pacific nation's Malaita province, is a longtime critic...
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires
"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
Charts suggest investors should brace themselves for declines in the S&P 500, Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
India will buy oil from 'wherever we have to' if terms are beneficial, energy minister says
India is the third largest oil consumer in the world, and according to Hardeep Singh Puri, accounts for 30% of global consumption. India has been buying Russian oil at a steep discount since global powers imposed sanctions on the Kremlin in a bid to cut down its ability to raise funds for its war against Ukraine.
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
Tesla announces investor day for March 1
Tesla announces plans for an investor day on March 1, where Musk says he'll announce the third part of his 'master plan.' With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
