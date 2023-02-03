Read full article on original website
New Orleans EMS hopes new ambulance fleet will help boost staffing above current 67 percent
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined public safety and city leaders Tuesday (Feb. 7) to unveil new ambulances ahead of Mardi Gras. But are there enough hands behind the wheels?. New Orleans EMS faces a 33 percent staffing shortage, which is an improvement from being 40...
AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address the issue of whether certain books should be restricted in public libraries. Many Louisiana lawmakers are already proposing legislation around the issue. Landry held a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to release...
Jefferson Parish coroner who attended State of the Union address glad for attention to fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden called for more stringent measures to control the influx of deadly illicit fentanyl. The remarks drew cheers and jeers along partisan lines. “Fentanyl is killing 70,000 Americans a year,” Biden said, calling for more surveillance...
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
New Orleans newspaper will get names of Cantrell recall petition signees, but not immediately
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper and its reporter left court victorious Wednesday (Feb. 8) in their pursuit of the names of those who signed a petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The newspaper and recall leaders settled the lawsuit with an agreement that the names, addresses, and...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell calls focusing on security officers’ timesheets is ‘unfair’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our Outside the Office investigations have shown New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell often has multiple officers protecting her while she is spending hours at the city’s Upper Pontalba Apartment, walking alone in the French Quarter, or even traveling out of town. Our stories also show...
Can the NOPD hire more officers than it will lose in 2023?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork went before the City Council on Tuesday (Feb. 7) to provide an update on recruitment efforts for a department in dire need of new officers. Currently, the NOPD says there are 922 sworn officers in the department. If all goes...
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Lower Ninth Ward homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a “person of interest” in their investigation of a Jan. 25 homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward. The NOPD did not describe the person pictured as a suspect in the killing...
Severe weather expected Wednesday night as strong line of storms moves in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast going into Wednesday night (Feb. 8) as a line of storms crosses the area. Wednesday evening is when a line of storms will form over western Louisiana and then march into the Fox 8 viewing area. Expect the threat for a few storms embedded in this line to be severe with damaging winds possible tornadoes.
Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner voices concerns after three overdose deaths in the last 24 hours. Since Saturday (Feb. 4) evening, a 39-year-old man in Bush, a 34-year-old man in Pearl River, and a 37-year-old man in Slidell have died from suspected opioid overdoses. Autopsies...
Storm threat later today into tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast for late today going into tonight as a line of storms crosses the area. First up, it’s a warm and humid start to your Wednesday. Patchy dense fog has formed across the area and could lead to some reduction in visibilities as you get your day started. Now most of today’s forecast is a quiet one with a toasty afternoon expected. Highs are likely to hit 80 or above which will set a record for the date.
Lack of manpower slowing down process of bringing juvenile suspects to justice, Orleans Parish DA’s office says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three juvenile suspects were released from custody late last year and attempts to try a fourth as an adult are in limbo after the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office failed to meet deadlines to formally bring charges. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed her frustration...
Painted bus crashes into Covington school after police pursuit; Florida woman arrested
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A school bus painted in graffiti with the message “sex trafficking awareness” painted on it crashed onto the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy in Covington Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning, according to police. Police released images of the crash, showing that there wasn’t major damage...
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at bust stop outside Walmart in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at a bus stop outside a Walmart in Gentilly, NOPD announced during a press conference Wednesday (Feb. 8) afternoon. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gregory Woods. He was arrested and booked...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
Attorney alleges ‘cover-up’ in death of Eric Nelson while in Bogalusa Police custody
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - More than a year after Eric Nelson died in Bogalusa police custody, his family members are renewing their calls for justice, saying they still have unanswered questions. “There is a cover-up going on down here in Bogalusa,” Nelson family attorney Carol Powell Lexing said Monday (Feb....
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports. After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old. He was...
