Louisiana State

fox8live.com

Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Can the NOPD hire more officers than it will lose in 2023?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork went before the City Council on Tuesday (Feb. 7) to provide an update on recruitment efforts for a department in dire need of new officers. Currently, the NOPD says there are 922 sworn officers in the department. If all goes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Lower Ninth Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a “person of interest” in their investigation of a Jan. 25 homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward. The NOPD did not describe the person pictured as a suspect in the killing...
fox8live.com

Severe weather expected Wednesday night as strong line of storms moves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast going into Wednesday night (Feb. 8) as a line of storms crosses the area. Wednesday evening is when a line of storms will form over western Louisiana and then march into the Fox 8 viewing area. Expect the threat for a few storms embedded in this line to be severe with damaging winds possible tornadoes.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Storm threat later today into tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast for late today going into tonight as a line of storms crosses the area. First up, it’s a warm and humid start to your Wednesday. Patchy dense fog has formed across the area and could lead to some reduction in visibilities as you get your day started. Now most of today’s forecast is a quiet one with a toasty afternoon expected. Highs are likely to hit 80 or above which will set a record for the date.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
HAMMOND, LA

