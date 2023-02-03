NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast for late today going into tonight as a line of storms crosses the area. First up, it’s a warm and humid start to your Wednesday. Patchy dense fog has formed across the area and could lead to some reduction in visibilities as you get your day started. Now most of today’s forecast is a quiet one with a toasty afternoon expected. Highs are likely to hit 80 or above which will set a record for the date.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO