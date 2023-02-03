ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ng-sportingnews.com

The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon

Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'

The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Ranking the best Super Bowl trick plays, from 'Philly Special' to Saints' onside kick and more

Trick plays make for some of the most defining moments in football. For coaches, they can be nerve-racking. If the play works, they're a hero. If it fails, they're a scapegoat. Whatever happens, it will probably have a big impact on the outcome of the game. But there's nothing sweeter than a gadget play going exactly as planned on the biggest stage.
INDIANA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Best Super Bowl 57 Bets: Expert predictions for Chiefs-Eagles spread, moneyline, over/under, MVP, props

The 2023 Super Bowl is finally upon us, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts leading a star-studded battle of No. 1 seeds. This should be a fantastic final game between the Chiefs and Eagles, with oddsmakers clearly viewing it as a close matchup. Considering this is our last chance to bet on NFL action for seven months, let's break down some of our favorite spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets for Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO

