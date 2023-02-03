Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
ng-sportingnews.com
How Eagles built a Super Bowl roster: Jalen Hurts decision, A.J. Brown trade turned Philly into contender
The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years and are looking to earn the second championship ring in franchise history. Some familiar faces within the organization and on the field remain, but a lot has changed since their 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
ng-sportingnews.com
The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon
Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'
The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Eagles fans can thank Andy Reid for Jalen Hurts: Chiefs coach's fingerprints remain on Philly roster
They might be foes on the field, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a hand in putting together the Eagles' Super Bowl 57 roster. Some key pillars remain from Reid's time in Philadelphia — Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce. Another one was erected years after Reid left the City of Brotherly Love, with assistance from Reid.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ranking the best Super Bowl trick plays, from 'Philly Special' to Saints' onside kick and more
Trick plays make for some of the most defining moments in football. For coaches, they can be nerve-racking. If the play works, they're a hero. If it fails, they're a scapegoat. Whatever happens, it will probably have a big impact on the outcome of the game. But there's nothing sweeter than a gadget play going exactly as planned on the biggest stage.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Chiefs rebuilt a Super Bowl roster for Patrick Mahomes, from wide receiver redo to offensive line coup
The Super Bowl 57 Chiefs are much different than the Super Bowl 54-winning Chiefs. Consider Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are only 3 of 15 players left from the Kansas City roster when it won a ring three years ago. Mahomes and Kelce are joined by backups Chad...
ng-sportingnews.com
History of Black QBs in the Super Bowl: How Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes made NFL history in 2023
From Fritz Pollard to Lamar Jackson, Black quarterbacks have made quite an impact across the NFL. They've changed the tone and tenor of the position. Whether it's Randall Cunningham, Warren Moon, Donovan McNabb or Michael Vick, the lineage of Black QBs is lengthy and cherished. That tapestry will get even...
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers darkness retreat: Packers QB to spend four days in isolation as he mulls NFL future
Aaron Rodgers has been keeping NFL teams in the dark as he contemplates whether he wants to play during the 2023 season or retire from the sport. Now, it appears that he is going to be keeping himself in the dark for at least a few days. In a recent...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best Super Bowl 57 Bets: Expert predictions for Chiefs-Eagles spread, moneyline, over/under, MVP, props
The 2023 Super Bowl is finally upon us, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts leading a star-studded battle of No. 1 seeds. This should be a fantastic final game between the Chiefs and Eagles, with oddsmakers clearly viewing it as a close matchup. Considering this is our last chance to bet on NFL action for seven months, let's break down some of our favorite spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets for Super Bowl 57.
ng-sportingnews.com
Madden Super Bowl predictions 2023: Video game projects Eagles vs. Chiefs to be a blowout
The Chiefs and the Eagles are set to meet on Sunday to determine the champion of Super Bowl 57. But EA Sports' popular "Madden" video game believes it already knows which team is going to emerge victoriously. It's easy to make a case for either side. The Eagles have one...
