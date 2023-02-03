Read full article on original website
Commission shares report on reestablishing Maine parole
AUGUSTA, Maine — When it comes to an opportunity for parole, Maine is among the minority nationwide. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 16 states currently do not have parole, including Maine, which abolished parole in 1976. While there are some other avenues for those incarcerated to get out...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
Maine's Deadly Force Review Panel notes similarities in those responded to by police
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report on Tuesday about incidents police officers responded to. Of the 20 cases the panel reviewed since it launched in 2019, all of the incidents involved white men who had weapons "at hand." In 63 percent of...
3D-printed home could be potential solution to Maine housing crisis
BANGOR, Maine — Finding housing in Maine is not an easy task, but there's a new approach in the works to help the housing crisis. UMaine, MaineHousing, and Penquis are partnering to build a 3D-printed neighborhood. The pilot neighborhood will consist of nine 600-square-foot homes intended to house people experiencing homelessness.
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
Rare Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, returns to Maine
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A bird so rare there are believed to be only 4,000 in the world has returned to Maine after it spent roughly three months in the state last year. The Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, was first seen in Maine right before the start of 2022 and immediately started attracting crowds of enthusiastic birdwatchers from all over the United States and Canada.
Maine community colleges end student COVID-19 vaccine requirements
MAINE, USA — Community colleges in Maine are ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for on-campus students. The Maine Community College System (MCCS) announced the rescindment on Wednesday in a news release, saying it will be effective immediately. Prior to revoking the vaccine requirements, the community college system's student vaccine protocol...
Maine Legislature tries again on MaineCare bill that would increase nursing facility reimbursement
AUGUSTA, Maine — Over the past two years, 11 long-term care facilities closed here in Maine—many of them in rural communities. Those who work in the industry have said time and time again that this trend is going to continue if those facilities are not better funded. On...
Task force examining violence against healthcare workers releases report
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine's task force studying violence against healthcare workers says this is a national issue, and one that those who work in the healthcare industry are seeing more and more. "Hearing the stories of Mainers who are having to struggle with these issues and...
'Grammie Fran' helping change Maine students' lives through foster grandparent program
PORTLAND, Maine — The tender loving care some children receive from grandparents growing up is a feeling they never forget. That feeling is exactly what one woman has been giving Maine children for many years through the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program in grade schools. At 81, Fran Seeley...
Free fishing weekend coming soon in Maine
MAINE, USA — Free fishing weekend is approaching, and that means anyone can fish without a license for the assigned days, officials say. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set Feb. 18 and 19 as free fishing weekend for this month. Another free fishing weekend will be...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Maine Things To Do | Moonlight Challenge, Bath Winterfest, Great Caribou Bog Ski Races
Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Feb. 7 through Feb. 13.
Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population
PORTLAND, Maine — The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter, potentially bringing big changes to one of the most valuable seafood industries in the country. Fishers are required to measure lobsters from eyes to tail...
Bellows testifies against voter ID bill
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific ID...
Officials investigating bomb threats against New Hampshire Walmart stores
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — New Hampshire officials said Wednesday they have been made aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state. These reports are believed to be a hoax, but multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies in responding to and investigating the calls, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
Breweries collaborate on beer to promote racial equity
PORTLAND, Maine — One of Maine's iconic breweries teamed up with a Black-owned brewery in Los Angeles to brew a collaboration beer with a mission to promote racial equity in business. Crowns & Hops Brewing Company in Inglewood, California teamed up with Allagash to create "Cur-8," a blend of...
