Commission shares report on reestablishing Maine parole

AUGUSTA, Maine — When it comes to an opportunity for parole, Maine is among the minority nationwide. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 16 states currently do not have parole, including Maine, which abolished parole in 1976. While there are some other avenues for those incarcerated to get out...
MAINE STATE
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures

LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
MAINE STATE
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
Rare Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, returns to Maine

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A bird so rare there are believed to be only 4,000 in the world has returned to Maine after it spent roughly three months in the state last year. The Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, was first seen in Maine right before the start of 2022 and immediately started attracting crowds of enthusiastic birdwatchers from all over the United States and Canada.
MAINE STATE
Free fishing weekend coming soon in Maine

MAINE, USA — Free fishing weekend is approaching, and that means anyone can fish without a license for the assigned days, officials say. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set Feb. 18 and 19 as free fishing weekend for this month. Another free fishing weekend will be...
MAINE STATE
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
Bellows testifies against voter ID bill

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's top election official testified Monday against a bill that would require voters to produce photo identification to cast ballots, saying it's unnecessary and would reduce voter participation. Maine already requires proof of identity when registering to vote and requiring residents to show a specific ID...
MAINE STATE
Officials investigating bomb threats against New Hampshire Walmart stores

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — New Hampshire officials said Wednesday they have been made aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state. These reports are believed to be a hoax, but multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies in responding to and investigating the calls, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
MAINE STATE
