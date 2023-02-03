ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Lue replaces Williams on USA Basketball men’s coaching staff

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the...
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
WTOP

Irvin pulled from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin’s behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy