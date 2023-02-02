ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ng-sportingnews.com

The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon

Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'

The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Pro Bowl flag football score, highlights: NFC beats AFC in revamped all-star game

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2023 Pro Bowl Games champion: Eli Manning and the NFC. The younger Manning led his team to victory over Peyton and the AFC by way of two victories in the flag football round of competition, netting 12 points in the overall competition. Even so, the NFC needed to overcome a 21-15 deficit to start the final competition after the AFC five skills competitions and the second flag football game.
ng-sportingnews.com

Nick Sirianni vs. Andy Reid: Remembering the time Eagles coach got fired from Chiefs job

Andy Reid showed Nick Sirianni the door — but Sirianni would be walking right through it a few years later. When a head coach takes over a new squad, changes are often made to the organization, the players and the staff. Said coaches will hire their own guys, both new and experienced — and maybe move on from some smart football minds in the process.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Pro Bowl coaches 2023: Why Peyton, Eli Manning are coaching AFC, NFC teams

The Super Bowl will feature brothers Jason and Travis Kelce. The Pro Bowl will not only feature the NFL's best players, but brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Sick of the Mannings yet? The NFL doesn't believe it. The hosts of the popular Manning simulcast of "Monday Night Football" (and arguably...
ng-sportingnews.com

Why are Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg in the NFL Pro Bowl? Explaining entertainers' role in new rules format

The NFL is hitting the reset button on its Pro Bowl, giving it a radical change in format amid waning interest in the league's all-star game. One of those changes is the inclusion of former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as rapper Snoop Doog as captains of the NFC and AFC teams, respectively. Likewise, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning will coach Davidson and the NFC while brother Peyton Manning coaches Snoop and the AFC.
ng-sportingnews.com

Tom Brady embraces NFL retirement by posting underwear selfie on Twitter

Tom Brady's football career is over, but he's showing a ton of promise as a businessman and promoter. Case in point: The former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback on Monday posted a picture of his scantily clad self to Twitter. It's the most notable pic of him in his underwear since...
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers rumors tracker: Latest news, updates on Packers QB's NFL future

Let the offseason of Aaron Rodgers begin. Again. Rodgers and the Packers have been a focal point of the NFL offseason in some way, shape or form for the last three offseasons. First, there was the draft selection of Jordan Love in 2020. Then, it was the rumored rift between the parties in 2021. Then, the contract extension and rumors of a potential trade in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Sean Payton says Russell Wilson won't have personal coaches at Broncos' facility: ‘That's not gonna take place here’

The Broncos are now Sean Payton's team, and he's making it clear he'll do things his way. Denver had an abysmal 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett, finishing dead last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record and falling well short of lofty preseason expectations. Much was made of the underperformance of quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a massive five-year, $245 million contract to join the team in the offseason.
DENVER, CO

