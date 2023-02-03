ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Potential cuts for Cowboys include former first-rounder

Even with $16 million added to next year’s salary cap, the Dallas Cowboys are already $7,055,002 over the 2023 number. So much for Jerry Jones’ long-term approach. As a result, these players could find themselves with other teams in the near future. Ezekiel Elliott, RB. At one point,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Insider provides Lamar Jackson contract update

The Ravens' No. 1 priority this offseason is extending QB Lamar Jackson. They're just a few weeks into their offseason and rumors about his future in Baltimore are swirling. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on the contract talks, but it's not the news Ravens fans were hoping for.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Land Next Great Relentless Defender In Latest 2023 CBS Mock Draft

As we all know, it's mock draft season and our Pittsburgh Steelers are picking at 17 and 32. Every news source is putting out articles with the three W's; who, when and why. This gives the team a lot of flexibility and leaves a lot of talent on the table. There are a plethora of needs that the team faces this off-season and every single mock draft that I have looked at has shown the Steelers addressing their needs in different ways. When teams find themselves in that position, there is only one answer... take the best player available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Instantly One Of The Favorites To Land A Sexy Name At Backup Quarterback

With Kenny Pickett pencilled in as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 starting quarterback, the front office will have some decisions to make behind him. Mason Rudolph is gone after four seasons in Pittsburgh, as he'll try to sign with a team that will give him a legitimate opportunity. Mitch Trubisky is the curious case. He began 2022 as the Steelers' QB1, starting a total of four games before Pickett took over.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs lose offensive weapon for the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs lose wide receiver for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs have already ruled out one major offensive playmaker for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be a little short-handed and brittle before their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The Chiefs had three wide receivers sitting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey was asked the same question every time he tried recruiting players at Pro Bowl

It was reported last week that the Ravens would be franchise-tagging former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could come under the Exclusive Franchise Tag. If that ends up being the case, Baltimore would "set the price" for an eventual potential trade of Jackson, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that he doesn't think the Ravens will end up trading the speedster.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York

The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
