Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Lip Reader Decodes Tom Brady’s Heated Retirement Day Phone Call: ‘She’s Hard Work’
The day Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he was caught on what looked like a relatively heated phone call. It’s hard to tell what the sports icon was saying in the clip, but he did seem generally disgruntled by the conversation. A lip reader took a...
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Watch: Lakers' Anthony Davis had a bizarre reaction when LeBron James made history
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had a very odd reaction Tuesday night when teammate LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The unofficial NBA "GOAT" set the new mark by hitting a fadeaway jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Potential cuts for Cowboys include former first-rounder
Even with $16 million added to next year’s salary cap, the Dallas Cowboys are already $7,055,002 over the 2023 number. So much for Jerry Jones’ long-term approach. As a result, these players could find themselves with other teams in the near future. Ezekiel Elliott, RB. At one point,...
Yardbarker
Insider provides Lamar Jackson contract update
The Ravens' No. 1 priority this offseason is extending QB Lamar Jackson. They're just a few weeks into their offseason and rumors about his future in Baltimore are swirling. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on the contract talks, but it's not the news Ravens fans were hoping for.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
Steelers Land Next Great Relentless Defender In Latest 2023 CBS Mock Draft
As we all know, it's mock draft season and our Pittsburgh Steelers are picking at 17 and 32. Every news source is putting out articles with the three W's; who, when and why. This gives the team a lot of flexibility and leaves a lot of talent on the table. There are a plethora of needs that the team faces this off-season and every single mock draft that I have looked at has shown the Steelers addressing their needs in different ways. When teams find themselves in that position, there is only one answer... take the best player available.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Instantly One Of The Favorites To Land A Sexy Name At Backup Quarterback
With Kenny Pickett pencilled in as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 starting quarterback, the front office will have some decisions to make behind him. Mason Rudolph is gone after four seasons in Pittsburgh, as he'll try to sign with a team that will give him a legitimate opportunity. Mitch Trubisky is the curious case. He began 2022 as the Steelers' QB1, starting a total of four games before Pickett took over.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs lose offensive weapon for the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs lose wide receiver for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs have already ruled out one major offensive playmaker for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be a little short-handed and brittle before their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The Chiefs had three wide receivers sitting...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Target A Former Enemy In What Would Be A Strong 2023 Free Agency Move
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have two inside linebackers from the 2022 53-man roster under contract for the 2023 season. Veteran, Myles Jack and first-year player, Mark Robinson should be back in the black and gold next season. Aside from that, the front office is going to need to target more than one player in the position.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey was asked the same question every time he tried recruiting players at Pro Bowl
It was reported last week that the Ravens would be franchise-tagging former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could come under the Exclusive Franchise Tag. If that ends up being the case, Baltimore would "set the price" for an eventual potential trade of Jackson, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that he doesn't think the Ravens will end up trading the speedster.
Yardbarker
Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York
The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Comments / 0