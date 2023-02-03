Read full article on original website
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
'Grammie Fran' helping change Maine students' lives through foster grandparent program
PORTLAND, Maine — The tender loving care some children receive from grandparents growing up is a feeling they never forget. That feeling is exactly what one woman has been giving Maine children for many years through the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program in grade schools. At 81, Fran Seeley...
'Once in a lifetime' | Birders flock to see extremely rare Steller's Sea Eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — An incredibly rare visitor from away has been attracting crowds each day this week in the midcoast. A Steller’s sea-eagle has returned to the Georgetown area, and birders have flocked in droves to snap a photo or just catch a glimpse through a scope. The...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
South Portland extends licenses for hotels serving as temporary shelters
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For months, a couple of hotels in South Portland have been home to hundreds of asylum seekers and people experiencing homelessness. During a meeting Tuesday night, the South Portland City Council decided to extend the licenses for two of the hotels. Both the Days Inn...
Skijoring competition returns to Topsham this weekend with added events
TOPSHAM, Maine — Skijoring is returning to the Topsham Fairgrounds on Saturday for a second straight year, and there will be some added events to keep the crowd engaged and entertained. A sport of Norwegian origin, skijoring translates to "ski driving." Skiers and snowboarders are pulled by horses and...
Caretakers: 'Uptick' in vandalism at Navy plane memorial
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Caretakers say there's been a steady increase in vandalism at a prominent military monument. The Brunswick Naval Air Station has been closed since 2011, but many in town remain proud of the history there, including a four-propeller P3 Orion plane memorial. John Briley is the executive...
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
Portland city councilor faces threats after denouncing 'white supremacist' flag
PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders and citizens in Maine's largest city are standing behind City Councilor Victoria Pelletier who said she's become the target of threats after speaking out against white supremacy. It comes after Pelletier took to social media to denounce someone displaying an "It's OK to be white"...
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
Skier with autism taking on 'Last Skier Standing' endurance race
BARTLETT, N.H. — To drive to Attitash Mountain just before dawn is to wake up giants. The sky is still dark, as you wind your car alone through backroads, but lit just enough to illuminate the deep black silhouettes of the cliff faces of the White Mountain range that appear around each bend.
Roux Institute project moves forward after councilors approve zoning change
PORTLAND, Maine — After much discussion Monday night, plans to construct a large campus for the Roux Institute in Portland are moving forward. The council said the graduate school and research center, backed by Northeastern University, would not just be a win for Portland, but for the state. City...
Maine teacher serves up American Revolution history lesson with dining theme
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A local eighth-grade teacher at Middle School of The Kennebunks has found a way to bring history education into the real world. Ben Fogg, a full-time history teacher, also works part time at a local restaurant, with the hope of bringing in some extra cash to help pay off his house.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Hundreds across the globe slide into Camden for US National Toboggan Championships
CAMDEN, Maine — Despite the weekend's cold conditions, hundreds gathered in Camden to take part in the 32nd annual U.S. National Championships. Hosted at the Camden Snow Bowl, sledders waxed their toboggans to perfection to line up to a makeshift snowbank chute when the original led to unfrozen pond, a last-minute effort by volunteers.
Easy-to-make cocktails for Valentine’s Day
PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, friends, or alone, you might be looking for a new cocktail to enjoy. Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared a pair of cocktail recipes with 207 that...
School officials investigate cause of flood at Boothbay Region Elementary
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Elementary students have this week off while high schoolers prepare to shift to online learning for the next few weeks after a weekend sprinkler malfunction flooded Boothbay Region Elementary School, the school district announced Sunday evening. Crews responded just after one in the morning Sunday...
American Heart Month: Maine cardiologist offers tips for a healthy heart
PORTLAND, Maine — February is American Heart Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women. Dr. Craig Brett, director of medicine at the cardiology department of Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, told...
Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Water damage closes Boothbay Region Elementary School
BOOTHBAY, Maine — A sprinkler system break in the Boothbay Region Elementary School caused major damage to the building, forcing the school to close for the upcoming week. In a message to families, Principal Shawna Kurr said crews are assessing the damage and there is no timeline on when staff or students can return.
