ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures

LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Easy-to-make cocktails for Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, friends, or alone, you might be looking for a new cocktail to enjoy. Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared a pair of cocktail recipes with 207 that...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Water damage closes Boothbay Region Elementary School

BOOTHBAY, Maine — A sprinkler system break in the Boothbay Region Elementary School caused major damage to the building, forcing the school to close for the upcoming week. In a message to families, Principal Shawna Kurr said crews are assessing the damage and there is no timeline on when staff or students can return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy