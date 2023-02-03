ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New Metro Police unit concentrates on Lower Broadway and the Gulch

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LblB8_0kap0Ckp00

Lower Broadway is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Nashville — where things can get pretty wild, and sometimes, unsafe.

That's part of the reason why Metro Police says it's starting a new unit of police officers whose sole job will be based in Nashville's entertainment district, including lower Broadway and The Gulch.

While Metro Police have boosted the number of police downtown already, that was mainly using officers on overtime — this will be a dedicated unit's normal shift.

"We wanted a dedicated resource to work the downtown corridor, officers who know code violations, know the quality of life concerns, to build a rapport with merchants and residents all working on one accord to try to reduce crime," said Metro Police Chief John Drake.

The unit will be working Thursdays through Sundays, with Lower Broadway and The Gulch as their office.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy