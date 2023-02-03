New Metro Police unit concentrates on Lower Broadway and the Gulch

Lower Broadway is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Nashville — where things can get pretty wild, and sometimes, unsafe.

That's part of the reason why Metro Police says it's starting a new unit of police officers whose sole job will be based in Nashville's entertainment district, including lower Broadway and The Gulch.

While Metro Police have boosted the number of police downtown already, that was mainly using officers on overtime — this will be a dedicated unit's normal shift.

"We wanted a dedicated resource to work the downtown corridor, officers who know code violations, know the quality of life concerns, to build a rapport with merchants and residents all working on one accord to try to reduce crime," said Metro Police Chief John Drake.

The unit will be working Thursdays through Sundays, with Lower Broadway and The Gulch as their office.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.