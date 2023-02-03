ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

USPS establishes a temporary location for Sanibel Residents to pick up mail

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QMcs_0kap0AzN00

Sanibel residents can begin picking up their mail at a temporary facility on Monday, Feb. 6.

The temporary post office will be located at 650 Tarpon Bay Road and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Post Office will offer services such as post office boxes, mailing, packaging, and P.O. box mail pick up.

The postal service is currently evaluating locations on Sanibel Island to determine where they can safely resume residential and business deliveries. Until that is finalized the customers can pick up mail at the temporary post office.

Customers are reminded to show an ID when picking up their mail and packages from the office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Opens in Florida

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
espnswfl.com

Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023

Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy