ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

By Charna Flam
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXlcM_0kap020o00

HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “ The Palace ,” starring Kate Winslet . The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline.

Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs , the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts , Guillaume Gallienne , Andrea Riseborough , Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant . Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward also executive produce.

See the first-look image above.

DATES

ABC announced “ Alaska Daily ” will return for its winter premiere on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET /9 p.m. CT. The return episode, entitled “Enemy of the People,” will be followed by four consecutive episodes, with the season finale set for March 30.

The series stars Hilary Swank, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal, alongside Jeff Perry, Grace Dove, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park and Craig Frank.

“Alaska Daily” is produced by creator Tom McCarthy, showrunner Peter Elkoff, Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke and Anchorage Daily News’ Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley.

*

HBO Max and Discovery+ announced that the upcoming documentary “For All Humankind” will premiere on both streaming services Feb. 5 at 9 p.m.

“For All Humankind” was first inspired by overlapping events in 2020, when the first crewed NASA/SpaceX mission took flight just as the country erupted in an outrage following the murder of George Floyd.

The film explores the events of 2020 and 1969, and each year’s success in science, technology and innovation for the U.S. In addition to the country’s advancement, both 2020 and 1969 were riddled with civil unrest, as racial inequity and injustice spilled into the streets with protests. “For All Humankind” reflects on how the country was faced with contradictions of success and failure in the arenas of human space flight and human rights.

“For All Humankind” was produced by Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions, APG Pictures and Storied Media Group and Mainstay Entertainment. The documentary was narrated by Grammy- and Emmy-winning actor Christopher Jackson and features a wide range of experts, including NASA astronaut Victor Glover, journalist and political activist Gloria Steinem, journalist and CNN anchor Don Lemon and “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Sonequa Martin-Green.

“This project means so much to me as I can see the parallels between 1969 and 2020. Both marked such seminal moments in innovation and scientific wonder along with extremes in the human condition. The issues presented in this documentary are just as pivotal now as they were during these flashpoints. I can’t think of a better partnership to tell this story,” Noah said in a statement.

RENEWALS

HGTV has announced a mid-season renewal for the network’s latest series “Down Home-Fab.”

Since its series premiere, “Down Home-Fab” has attracted more than 6 million total viewers, averaging a .65 live plus three-day rating among women aged 25-54 after only three episodes. Hosted by Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from “Teen Mom 2,” the series documents HGTV’s latest duo as they start a renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, S.D.

“Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms,” said Loren Ruch, head of content, HGTV. “We can’t wait to get the ball rolling on a new season.”

INITATIVES

Fox and Get Lit , a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit, are uplifting the voices of young poets in honor of Black History Month, as a part of their year-long multicultural collaboration. The collaboration is a part of Fox’s #TVForAll campaign, which provides a space to highlight, champion and celebrate diverse voices.

This February, as a part of #TVForAll, Fox will debut the first original poem, “Black Future,” in honor of Black History Month. “Black Future,” which was written by Monique Mitchell, will be shared across local Fox stations and Fox digital all month long. As a poet and ghostwriter, Mitchell has been published by The New York Times, Cultural Weekly and various Los Angeles print publications. Throughout her time with Get Lit — Words Ignite, Mitchell learned the power of the spoken word.

Get Lit is a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit founded in 2006 by author and educator Diane Luby Lane. The nonprofit works to increase literacy, empower youth and energize communities through poetry and visual media.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’

“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Pulled Off Surprising Adele at the Grammys: ‘I Love That Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

What do you get the girl who has everything? And by everything, we mean multiple Grammy awards, an Oscar, an Emmy and countless chart-topping hits. Well, you get her an impromptu meeting with The Rock. At the Grammys this past weekend, superstar Adele was surprised by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, proving that even the biggest A-listers in the world still get starstruck. During his opening monologue, Grammys host Trevor Noah brought out Johnson, who stunned Adele and greeted her with a giant hug at her front row table in the audience. “This is one of the strangest things...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Shocker: Kevin Costner Cowboy Drama Series To End As Taylor Sheridan Plots Franchise Extension With Matthew McConaughey

EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone, TV’s top-rated drama, may end in spectacular fashion.  Deadline understands that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and showrunner, Paramount Global and Paramount Network are moving to end their signature show in its current form. But they are plotting a potential franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga, a new show with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.  It is unclear which of the Yellowstone cast will move over to the McConaughey-led series, but it is expected to include several of the big stars.   “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for...
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?

Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’ De-Aged Harrison Ford With A.I. and Old Film Footage of Him That Lucasfilm Never Printed: ‘That’s My Actual Face’

“Indiana Jones” fans already know that Harrison Ford will be de-aged for parts of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Lucasfilm-backed adventure franchise. New visual effects technology played a big part in turning back the clock so that Ford could look the same age as he did when he first played Indiana Jones in the 1980s. Ford recently told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that his de-aged face is actually his real face, as Lucasfilm used artificial intelligence to comb through all of the decades-old footage the studio has of him. Ford has...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy