‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “ The Palace ,” starring Kate Winslet . The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline.

Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs , the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts , Guillaume Gallienne , Andrea Riseborough , Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant . Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward also executive produce.

See the first-look image above.

DATES

ABC announced “ Alaska Daily ” will return for its winter premiere on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET /9 p.m. CT. The return episode, entitled “Enemy of the People,” will be followed by four consecutive episodes, with the season finale set for March 30.

The series stars Hilary Swank, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal, alongside Jeff Perry, Grace Dove, Meredith Holzman, Matt Malloy, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park and Craig Frank.

“Alaska Daily” is produced by creator Tom McCarthy, showrunner Peter Elkoff, Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke and Anchorage Daily News’ Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley.

*

HBO Max and Discovery+ announced that the upcoming documentary “For All Humankind” will premiere on both streaming services Feb. 5 at 9 p.m.

“For All Humankind” was first inspired by overlapping events in 2020, when the first crewed NASA/SpaceX mission took flight just as the country erupted in an outrage following the murder of George Floyd.

The film explores the events of 2020 and 1969, and each year’s success in science, technology and innovation for the U.S. In addition to the country’s advancement, both 2020 and 1969 were riddled with civil unrest, as racial inequity and injustice spilled into the streets with protests. “For All Humankind” reflects on how the country was faced with contradictions of success and failure in the arenas of human space flight and human rights.

“For All Humankind” was produced by Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions, APG Pictures and Storied Media Group and Mainstay Entertainment. The documentary was narrated by Grammy- and Emmy-winning actor Christopher Jackson and features a wide range of experts, including NASA astronaut Victor Glover, journalist and political activist Gloria Steinem, journalist and CNN anchor Don Lemon and “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Sonequa Martin-Green.

“This project means so much to me as I can see the parallels between 1969 and 2020. Both marked such seminal moments in innovation and scientific wonder along with extremes in the human condition. The issues presented in this documentary are just as pivotal now as they were during these flashpoints. I can’t think of a better partnership to tell this story,” Noah said in a statement.

RENEWALS

HGTV has announced a mid-season renewal for the network’s latest series “Down Home-Fab.”

Since its series premiere, “Down Home-Fab” has attracted more than 6 million total viewers, averaging a .65 live plus three-day rating among women aged 25-54 after only three episodes. Hosted by Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from “Teen Mom 2,” the series documents HGTV’s latest duo as they start a renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, S.D.

“Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms,” said Loren Ruch, head of content, HGTV. “We can’t wait to get the ball rolling on a new season.”

INITATIVES

Fox and Get Lit , a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit, are uplifting the voices of young poets in honor of Black History Month, as a part of their year-long multicultural collaboration. The collaboration is a part of Fox’s #TVForAll campaign, which provides a space to highlight, champion and celebrate diverse voices.

This February, as a part of #TVForAll, Fox will debut the first original poem, “Black Future,” in honor of Black History Month. “Black Future,” which was written by Monique Mitchell, will be shared across local Fox stations and Fox digital all month long. As a poet and ghostwriter, Mitchell has been published by The New York Times, Cultural Weekly and various Los Angeles print publications. Throughout her time with Get Lit — Words Ignite, Mitchell learned the power of the spoken word.

Get Lit is a Los Angeles-based education nonprofit founded in 2006 by author and educator Diane Luby Lane. The nonprofit works to increase literacy, empower youth and energize communities through poetry and visual media.