ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVBNa_0kaozzvV00

Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell. (Blair Miller/The Daily Montanan)

The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office.

The best plan for those dollars?

This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House.

“Instead of embarking on a billion dollar spending spree, Montana Democrats will take a responsible approach to the budget surplus, saving for the future and putting Montanans’ money to work in our communities,” said Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, in a statement.

But Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said he was encouraged by the progress during the session for getting Montanans tax relief with “the largest tax cut ever.”

“We’ve been clear. Montanans have overpaid their taxes, and we need to give it back,” Gianforte said at a press conference.

A package of five bills now moving to the Senate after clearing the House on Thursday includes a property tax rebate, an income tax rebate and an expanded business equipment tax exemption, among other proposals. Gianforte said the business equipment tax measure will help 5,000 small businesses, farms and ranches.

A sixth bill, to pay down state debt, is expected to pass the House on Friday.

The governor also said his administration is proposing a $1,200 child tax credit and an adoption tax credit.

He’s said he’d like to see bills on his desk to sign as soon as possible, and he reiterated that message Thursday when it comes to the $1 billion in property and income tax relief for Montanans.

“They deserve it. And they need it without further delay,” Gianforte said.

(Earlier, he had said he was “shocked” when a House committee temporarily tabled a property tax relief proposal. The committee cut the amount in half.)

But Democrats want to tap the brakes on the package of bills, which they describe as “irresponsible spending.” They have asked the GOP to slow down and stop helping rich people so much — they don’t need it.

“This is irresponsible and short sighted,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, in a statement. “How does a one-time payment help Montana seniors afford their property taxes next year?”

Or, she said, workers who need housing or families who need child care?

Democrats have a different plan, which they unveiled earlier in the week.

They would like to spend $500 million on immediate relief for priorities such as workforce housing, affordable child care and senior care.

They’d also like to put $1 billion into a permanent trust, similar to the coal trust fund, where the principle remains intact.

“We can count on it being there, our kids can count on it being there, and their kids can count on it being there,” said Flowers at a news conference Tuesday.

Hannah VanHoose, with the House Democrats, said they weren’t able to have their regular meeting with the Governor’s Office this week, but the Montana Future Fund will be on the agenda next week.

This session, the Democrats have a “super minority,” if that’s the other side of the coin when Republicans hold a “supermajority.” However, Flowers said there’s interest in the idea of a trust fund, and members of his party are courting support.

“Nearly everybody recognizes the opportunity that this kind of surplus represents and that it makes sense to save some of this for the future,” he said.

In a news release, House Democrats also touted a couple of bills heard this week they described as “fair tax relief,” House Bills 280 and 285.

The former would provide property tax relief for homeowners and renters, and the latter would increase the Earned Income Tax Credit up to 60% of the federal credit to help more working families. Neither has gotten through committee yet.

A GOP bill, Senate Bill 121, also ups the EITC, but it would go from 3% to 10%. That bill, which also reduces the income tax rate, passed the Senate on second reading and is moving forward.

Thursday at a press conference, Republicans said the meaty surplus is due to the “industrious sacrifice of dedicated taxpayers.”

Speaker of the House Matt Regier of Kalispell said Republicans agree the money belongs to working Montanans, and they’re excited to send it back.

He disputed the criticism from Democrats that the Republican plan is “reckless” since they’re taking care of families and businesses. Republicans also have argued those with more money pay the lion’s share of the taxes so they should get more relief.

“(I’m) happy to know we’re one step closer to putting money back in pockets of more than 460,000 hardworking taxpayers,” Regier said.

Reporter Blair Miller contributed to this story.

The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 20

Jim Skinner
6d ago

Why is he in a hurry to get it done and yet misses a regularly scheduled meeting? What was more important than doing his job? I'm just curious.

Reply
4
nunyadb
6d ago

Haha, democrats calling it irresponsible spending by giving the tax payers some of their money back.

Reply(4)
8
Related
mtpr.org

Gianforte's child tax credit proposal moves to the House floor

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposal to create a child tax credit for families with children under the age of 6 is advancing in the state Legislature. House Bill 268, which would offer an annual $1,200 credit for each child a family has younger than 6, was amended twice before passing out of the House Taxation Committee Tuesday. The first change would require parents to provide proof of income to claim the credit, which Democrats argued would exclude retired grandparents caring for children.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing

Montana’s Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday morning they would fight a bill that seeks to deny gender-affirming care to transgender children and punish medical professionals who perform it – and while the measure did pass a key hurdle in the Senate, the fight occurred, too. Following an hour of discussion, multiple calls from Democrats for […] The post Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to make nonpartisan races partisan draws plenty of opposition

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley told Montana Senate State Administration Committee that he cannot imagine what adding partisan politics to nonpartisan races would do to his job. He has had to avoid the pressure of his own mother, who once called to tell him to go easy on a man […] The post Bill to make nonpartisan races partisan draws plenty of opposition appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte tax cuts — been there, done that

The great thing about human beings is that we learn from past mistakes.  Unless you are Gov. Greg Gianforte and his Republican allies in the legislature.  As the governor rolls out his package of tax cuts, and legislators clamor to get on board, it seems that no one remembers the 2003 Montana Legislature and Senate […] The post Gianforte tax cuts — been there, done that appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, along with 27 of his U.S. Senate colleagues, introduced legislation Tuesday to ban high-capacity magazines, which can be used on the type of semi-automatic firearm that is typically used in most mass shootings. “High-capacity magazines were designed for one purpose and one purpose only — high-capacity killing […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Sanders attacks ‘radical left’ and ‘woke’ culture in response to State of the Union address

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a picture of a nation living in fear because Biden and Democrats “have failed you.” Her roughly 15-minute speech was long on criticism of Biden and Democrats, but short on […] The post Sanders attacks ‘radical left’ and ‘woke’ culture in response to State of the Union address appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened

Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew up fighting back the bullies, and I don’t buckle under bully tactics,” Parry said in a brief interview Monday after the […] The post Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill to increase minimum wage tabled in committee

Legislators stopped proposals to up the minimum wage to $15 an hour and $12 an hour last session — and then shut down the idea for $10, a compromise, said Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman. This session, Kortum tried again for $11.39 an hour — $10 with a bump for inflation, he said. Now, that’s dead […] The post Montana bill to increase minimum wage tabled in committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

The Session Week 5: The judiciary, tax rebates and the budget surplus

Mara Silvers Today is legislative day 26 out of 90. And this week, we're talking about changes to the judicial branch, the budget surplus and tax proposals. This is The Session, a look at the politics and policy inside the Montana statehouse. I'm Mara Silvers with Montana Free Press. Shaylee...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for

Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for. Though a current lawsuit, filed by Montana tribes, alleges that […] The post Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity

Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Can voting machines be hacked?

This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Throughout the first month of the 2023 legislative session, election skeptics in Montana have raised question after question about a very specific aspect of the state’s election infrastructure: its electronic vote tabulators, or “voting machines.” Can the machines be hacked? Do they contain modems? Should voters trust the company — ES&S — that supplies them?
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House

House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana Legislature Tables Minimum Wage Increase

An effort to raise Montana's minimum wage was tabled again today in Helena. In January of 2023, Montana increased its minimum wage to $9.95 an hour. Democrat Kelly Kortum (HD 65 - Bozeman) is the primary sponsor of House Bill 201. House Bill would increase the state's current minimum wage from $9.95 An hour to $11.39 an hour.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

If you want individual medical freedom, then SB99 should be anathema

For a party that slams “identity politics” and “government overreach,” our supermajority legislature  sure spends a lot of time talking about it. While proclaiming to be both pro-freedom and pro-parental rights, our legislature puts forward contrary legislation. Take Senate Bill 99, proposed by Sen. John Fuller, R Kalispell. Under the guise of “providing for a […] The post If you want individual medical freedom, then SB99 should be anathema appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again

Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill that would ban diversity training gets first hearing

A bill that would prohibit state departments from requiring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Training — similar to Florida’s “Stop WOKE” legislation — would be bad for Montana students and could lead to litigation, as it did in Florida, opponents said in a hearing. “I have no doubts that this is little more than a censorship […] The post Montana bill that would ban diversity training gets first hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

A Note on Abortion, Montana’s Current

“The right to individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”. Considering the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision, effectively leaving abortion rights up to the states, myriad opinion, amendments, lawsuits, and coverages have come forth nationwide. This is true of Montana advocacy – for and against abortion alterations – and is, for many Montanans, front and center.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Attorney General Knudsen calls out Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase for ‘firearm discrimination’

Attorney General Austin Knudsen called out JPMorgan Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo as banks that were engaged in discrimination against the firearm industry. At a hearing Wednesday, Knudsen said that large financial institutions were increasingly denying services to an “extremely highly regulated industry” because they “happen to be engaged in the Second Amendment.” “Some of […] The post Attorney General Knudsen calls out Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase for ‘firearm discrimination’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy