ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Senate committee peels off requirements for insurers that accept incentive cash

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdJyq_0kaozrrh00

Blue tarps cover roofs in Larose six weeks after Hurricane Ida. (Wes Muller/Louiisiana Illuminator)

Legislation state lawmakers are considering during a special session to shore up Louisiana’s property insurance market advanced out of a Senate committee Thursday, but not before amendments House lawmakers added the day before were removed.

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved House Bill 1 , sponsored by  Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma. It’s scheduled for full Senate consideration Friday but will have to return to the House for final approval of Senate changes before it heads to the governor.

The bill would transfer $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program for grants to incentivize insurance companies to underwrite new homeowner policies in the state, similar to a program established after Hurricane Katrina.

Lawmakers call insurance incentive fund a ‘gamble,’ but advance funding anyway

Before advancing the legislation, the Senate Finance Committee removed House amendments that would have created stricter requirements for insurance companies to qualify for the subsidies and required companies to submit quarterly financial reports to Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. Another would have directed Donelon to give preference to insurers that include wind and hail coverage in their homeowner policies.

Senate committee members expressed concern the House amendments could render the legislation unconstitutional based on a provision that prohibits adding legislation to an appropriations bill.

In a post-meeting interview, Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, explained that appropriations bills are supposed to be legislative instruments that only direct where money is to be spent. If there are provisions in an appropriations bill that, if removed, could stand on their own as laws, it is no longer considered an appropriations bill.

When Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the special session, he limited the scope of any legislation to appropriations.

“You cannot insert legislation in an appropriations bill,” Luneau said.

The Senate Finance Committee also approved House Bill 2 , authored by Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, without making any changes. It would forbid insurance companies with an executive or controlling shareholder who held the same position in a failed insurance company from taking part in the incentive program. The same prohibition would apply to insurers whose parent companies failed in Louisiana.

The full Senate reconvenes at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with the House of Representatives  scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. If both chambers are able to agree on a final version of the bills before the weekend, lawmakers could adjourn before the 6 p.m. Sunday deadline by which the special session must end.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Senate committee peels off requirements for insurers that accept incentive cash appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has called for legislation to restrict what children and teens can check out from public libraries. He released a report Tuesday on what he considers sexually explicit materials available to minors at libraries.  Landry is also a candidate for governor who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Louisiana.  […] The post Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?

The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, along with 27 of his U.S. Senate colleagues, introduced legislation Tuesday to ban high-capacity gun magazines, which can be used on the type of semi-automatic firearm that is typically used in most mass shootings.  “High-capacity magazines were designed for one purpose and one purpose only — high-capacity […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy huddled behind closed doors at the White House on Wednesday in the first of what will likely be several conversations as the country approaches two fiscal cliffs this year amid divided government.  The top issue at the moment is when and how to address […] The post Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IOWA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Chinese surveillance balloon now drifting across the middle of the U.S., Pentagon confirms

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his planned trip to Beijing after the U.S. detected a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana. A senior State Department official said Friday that despite the Chinese government claiming the balloon had entered U.S. airspace accidentally, its presence was a “clear violation of sovereignty.” The […] The post Chinese surveillance balloon now drifting across the middle of the U.S., Pentagon confirms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MONTANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House panel probes extent of fraud in federal COVID-19 relief programs

WASHINGTON — From 2020 to 2022, a group of Minnesotans pretended to be serving meals to low-income children, all the while filing for reimbursement under a federal COVID-19 relief program aimed to buoy child nutrition as schools and childcare centers closed.  In all, the schemers defrauded the government of $250 million, the Minnesota Reformer reported. […] The post U.S. House panel probes extent of fraud in federal COVID-19 relief programs appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House speaker calls for ‘responsible’ debt limit legislation, shares few details

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said the greatest threat to the nation’s future is the rising national debt, though he gave few specifics for how he planned to lower deficit spending or avoid a first-ever default on the debt this year.  The California Republican, in a 10-minute address from the U.S. […] The post U.S. House speaker calls for ‘responsible’ debt limit legislation, shares few details appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans laid the groundwork for some top legislative priorities during a Wednesday hearing that examined public funding for charter schools and voucher programs, as well as increasing parents’ oversight of school curriculum.  The Republican chair of the Education and the Workforce Committee, North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, provided a forum for […] The post U.S. House GOP preps for debates on ‘parents rights,’ school vouchers and transgender athletes appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden in State of the Union speech to call for bipartisan action on fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday night is expected in his State of the Union address to call on Congress to work with the administration to address in a bipartisan manner the fentanyl crisis, administration officials said on a call with reporters. Biden will call for expanded access to opioid-related addiction treatment and announce […] The post Biden in State of the Union speech to call for bipartisan action on fentanyl crisis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WASHINGTON STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Congressional Black Caucus meets with Biden to push for police accountability

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Black Caucus met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday evening to urge the administration to use its executive power for law enforcement reform, following criminal charges for police officers in the killing of a Black man in Memphis, Tennessee.  “My hope is this dark memory spurs some […] The post Congressional Black Caucus meets with Biden to push for police accountability appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MEMPHIS, TN
Louisiana Illuminator

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers.  Americans for Safe Access (ASA) issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Proposed federal rule would lower credit card late fees

As Americans continue to struggle with high credit card rates, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a rule to help lessen some of their financial burden — in the form of lower late fees.  The new rule would limit late fees to $8. Currently credit card companies can charge as high as $41 — […] The post Proposed federal rule would lower credit card late fees appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALABAMA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene’s mother will attend State of the Union address

The mother of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died in Louisiana State Police custody after white troopers beat him during a traffic stop, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Mona Hardin is the invitee of Congressman Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, whose office confirmed Hardin will be in the gallery of […] The post Ronald Greene’s mother will attend State of the Union address appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

LNG export terminals pose a growing and invisible threat: air pollution

The following story was first published by Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powerful interests stalling climate action. Headaches constantly plague Travis Dardar’s 11-year-old daughter and wife. There’s no need to go to a doctor for a diagnosis— Dardar’s family knows what’s causing them: the toxic emissions from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass Gas Export […] The post LNG export terminals pose a growing and invisible threat: air pollution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

States strive to reverse shortage of paramedics, EMTs

Low wages, a lack of work-life balance and burnout are among factors driving emergency medical services personnel around the country to quit ambulance duty. Last year, the turnover rate for full-time emergency medical technicians, known as EMTs, was 36% and for full-time paramedics, it was 27%, according to an American Ambulance Association survey. The turnover […] The post States strive to reverse shortage of paramedics, EMTs appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Growing body of research suggests offshore oil’s methane pollution is underestimated

Flying 10,000 feet above the Gulf of Mexico, in a plane outfitted with infrared imaging equipment, researchers could see methane gas bubbling under water, likely from an undetected pipeline leak. Over the course of several flights in 2021, they spotted frequent gas plumes from platforms, storage tanks, and pipelines offshore, leading the team to believe […] The post Growing body of research suggests offshore oil’s methane pollution is underestimated appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter

The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another customer about police brutality when […] The post Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy