Colorado State

House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado

By Andrea Herrera
 6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that could help tackle Colorado's education crisis is heading to the State Senate.

Colorado currently ranks 49th in the country for teacher pay, which education leaders say is leading to the crisis.

Since 2020, thousands of teachers across the state have quit their jobs, with many leaving the field entirely. State data revealed that riding the 2021/2022 academic year, there were at least 6,000 open teaching jobs.

This bill aims to help schools across the state fill those jobs quickly.

"We had a teacher shortage prior to the pandemic and it's worse now," said Colorado State Representative, Cathy Kipp.

"A lot of teachers decided that they could find other employment options that paid better," added Kipp.

The major shortage forced schools across the state to add extra responsibilities on their remaining staff.

"Forget about trying to find a math or a science teacher they can't even find a general ed teacher," said Kipp.

The teacher shortage is affecting everywhere, including the Pikes Peak Area. In Colorado Springs School District 11, there are more than 80 open teacher jobs.

If passed, it would make teachers a candidate for affordable housing stipends and put them on a list for student loan forgiveness.

"Incentivizing people to engage their profession in the first place is another piece, you know college debt is real and if you're talking about having to pay off college debt in an underpaying profession it's dominoes that keep getting knocked down," said Joe Schott, President of the Colorado Springs Education Association.

Schott believes if the bill becomes law it would allow future educators to see the positives of a teaching career.

"There are a lot of hurdles beyond just academics and so people are questioning their retirement rates, their mid-term departures are more than they have been in the past," said Schott.

Colorado representatives plan to have the bill in the hands of the senators by the week of February 6th.

Mellisa Williams
5d ago

No amount of Bill passing will get this state anywhere unless major changes are done to the curriculum and the current disciplinary actions that are "taken" to truly ensure safety. The current guidelines are not working and haven't worked for how long, now??

4
Guest
5d ago

I am retired and would love to teach, but kids nowadays are armed killers🤨

8
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

