ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights

HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houstonians still waiting 12 years later for city to fix worn out roads

Neighborhoods which flood and thousands of miles of worn out roads are two of the "problems" Houston leaders promised to ease 12 years ago. That's when Houstonians accepted a special street and drainage fee. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports on some pretty discouraging numbers for residents still waiting for fresh pavement.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Gamblers schedule for 2023 USFL season

The Houston Gamblers' schedule for the 2023 United States Football League season has been released. The team will open their 10-game regular season against the Michigan Panthers on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. For tickets and a look at the full USFL schedule, visit theusfl.com/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Yelp Top 100: Vietwich's fresh sandwiches

Yelp has named three Houston-area restaurants to its national Top 100 list. Vietwich in Stafford ranked #15 after building a reputation for simple sandwiches made with fresh ingredients. Owner Viet Tran uses his mother's recipes and inspiration to put together his popular banh mi (Vietnamese sandwiches) at this strip mall storefront o Dulles Ave. For hours and more information, visit https://vietwich.co/.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild with scattered light showers

A cold front is on the way for early Wednesday and will usher in several days of cool, dry weather. In the meantime, today will be spring-like with scattered showers and a Gulf breeze. The best chance for rain today will be west and north of Houston. A line of strong storms could form overnight into early tomorrow, so Wednesday should begin with inclement weather, but clear, dry weather will move in by Wednesday night. So far, Super Bowl weekend is looking nice, but with cold mornings.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 News at 5 p.m. - The News Edge Early Edition

Cold front is still set to move through Wednesday but the timing is a bit slower. Expect scattered showers tonight and a round of storms Wednesday morning with cold front reaching Houston around midday. Best chance for storms appears to be from around 4 a.m. until noon. Temperatures will stay mild tonight near 60 and briefly climb to near 70 tomorrow ahead of the front. A few storms could still be strong to severe Wednesday with a limited Category 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including damaging winds and hail. Tornado risk is only around 2% which means it's possible but unlikely. Few heavy downpours could also accompany the front. We should dry out as we go through Wednesday afternoon. A secondary front will come through dry late Thursday but bring in even cooler air for the big Super Bowl weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Death of Carlos Lugo: Up to $5,000 reward being offered for information

HOUSTON - Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are offering a large reward for information in connection to the death of 14-year-old Carlos Lugo. Officials said Lugo was found dead over the weekend in the 2000 block of Firnat Street. Lugo was shot to death and found just...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address

HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy