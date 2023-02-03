Cold front is still set to move through Wednesday but the timing is a bit slower. Expect scattered showers tonight and a round of storms Wednesday morning with cold front reaching Houston around midday. Best chance for storms appears to be from around 4 a.m. until noon. Temperatures will stay mild tonight near 60 and briefly climb to near 70 tomorrow ahead of the front. A few storms could still be strong to severe Wednesday with a limited Category 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including damaging winds and hail. Tornado risk is only around 2% which means it's possible but unlikely. Few heavy downpours could also accompany the front. We should dry out as we go through Wednesday afternoon. A secondary front will come through dry late Thursday but bring in even cooler air for the big Super Bowl weekend.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO