Houston man captured in Dallas, charged with murder in November 2022 shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27. On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CRIME...
Houston-area girl unexpectedly can't walk, now rocking wheelchair basketball
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Eleven-year-old Grace Chandy is all about basketball. "I love all sports, but basketball is my number one," exclaims Grace. "She listens to NBA radio on the radio with her dad on the way to school. She knows all these basketball players I don't even know, so she's obsessed," says her proud mother, Judy.
Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights
HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
Houstonians still waiting 12 years later for city to fix worn out roads
Neighborhoods which flood and thousands of miles of worn out roads are two of the "problems" Houston leaders promised to ease 12 years ago. That's when Houstonians accepted a special street and drainage fee. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports on some pretty discouraging numbers for residents still waiting for fresh pavement.
Houston Gamblers schedule for 2023 USFL season
The Houston Gamblers' schedule for the 2023 United States Football League season has been released. The team will open their 10-game regular season against the Michigan Panthers on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. For tickets and a look at the full USFL schedule, visit theusfl.com/
Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
Houston Weather: Showers and storms return to Southeast Texas during middle of the week
HOUSTON - After several really nice days in Houston over the weekend, the clear and dry weather will transition to some soggy days. A cold front will crawl into southeast Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong to severe storms and heavy downpours are possible along and ahead of the front, starting Tuesday afternoon.
Missing Houston boy Carlos Lugo, 14, found dead in field on Firnat Street
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Houston has been found shot to death, police say. According to the missing persons report, Carlos Lugo had been missing since Jan. 23, and he had last been seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. On Saturday, a week and...
Yelp Top 100: Vietwich's fresh sandwiches
Yelp has named three Houston-area restaurants to its national Top 100 list. Vietwich in Stafford ranked #15 after building a reputation for simple sandwiches made with fresh ingredients. Owner Viet Tran uses his mother's recipes and inspiration to put together his popular banh mi (Vietnamese sandwiches) at this strip mall storefront o Dulles Ave. For hours and more information, visit https://vietwich.co/.
Deer Park daycare destroyed during tornado, reopens at church temporarily
DEER PARK, TX - Monday marked the start of a new chapter for more than 90 kids at the Joyful Kids Learning Center in Deer Park, as they returned to daycare for the first time in two weeks. WHAT HAPPENED? Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado as EF3. On...
Historic African American Gravesites discovered under construction after 1960's project
HOUSTON - Evergreen Cemetery holds the bodies of former slaves, soldiers, and Houston residents. In the 1960's, the city of Houston hired a contractor, and they turned part of the cemetery into a median; they were supposed to respectfully remove and rebury the bodies in that area. On Monday afternoon,...
Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
3 teens shot outside southwest Houston venue, police investigate
Houston police described a 'chaotic scene' outside a southwest Houston venue after a shooting injured three juveniles. FOX 26’s Shelby Rose reports on the ongoing investigation.
Houston weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild with scattered light showers
A cold front is on the way for early Wednesday and will usher in several days of cool, dry weather. In the meantime, today will be spring-like with scattered showers and a Gulf breeze. The best chance for rain today will be west and north of Houston. A line of strong storms could form overnight into early tomorrow, so Wednesday should begin with inclement weather, but clear, dry weather will move in by Wednesday night. So far, Super Bowl weekend is looking nice, but with cold mornings.
FOX 26 News at 5 p.m. - The News Edge Early Edition
Cold front is still set to move through Wednesday but the timing is a bit slower. Expect scattered showers tonight and a round of storms Wednesday morning with cold front reaching Houston around midday. Best chance for storms appears to be from around 4 a.m. until noon. Temperatures will stay mild tonight near 60 and briefly climb to near 70 tomorrow ahead of the front. A few storms could still be strong to severe Wednesday with a limited Category 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms, including damaging winds and hail. Tornado risk is only around 2% which means it's possible but unlikely. Few heavy downpours could also accompany the front. We should dry out as we go through Wednesday afternoon. A secondary front will come through dry late Thursday but bring in even cooler air for the big Super Bowl weekend.
Death of Carlos Lugo: Up to $5,000 reward being offered for information
HOUSTON - Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are offering a large reward for information in connection to the death of 14-year-old Carlos Lugo. Officials said Lugo was found dead over the weekend in the 2000 block of Firnat Street. Lugo was shot to death and found just...
1 killed in 4-vehicle crash on Rankin Road in Harris Co., roadway closed down
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Rankin Road in Harris County is closed following a deadly crash involving four vehicles on Wednesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 500 block of Rankin Road. Gonzalez said a total of four vehicles were involved...
Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address
HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway, several lanes closed for investigation
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several lanes of traffic are closed on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford. Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
