ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Democrats rally without ‘any reservation’ around Biden’s expected 2024 campaign

By Isabella Murray and Brittany Shepherd, ABC News
westerniowatoday.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
The Independent

Marco Rubio criticism of Biden on Chinese spy balloons backfires as he’s told they also entered US under Trump

Marco Rubio’s attempt to criticise President Joe Biden’s response to China sending a spy balloon over the US backfired as he was informed on live TV that the Trump administration failed to catch three similar airships. ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl caught Mr Rubio - who is ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee - in an awkward moment during an interview on Sunday after Mr Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The Florida lawmaker shared criticism of Mr Biden while apparently ignoring the Pentagon’s announcement on Saturday that three suspected...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy