ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Spencerville mayor will be heading to Allen County Common Pleas Court. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court, and now his case is heading to a higher court. He has hired his own attorney to represent him. He is facing one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, his case will more than likely be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed against him.

SPENCERVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO